3rd Annual Texas Independence Jam Announces Star-Studded Lineup

Local country stations New Country 96.3 and 99.5 The Wolf will present the 3rd Annual Texas Independence Jam on March 20 at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth. The lineup includes some of country radio’s hottest rising talent: Old Dominion, Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Nate Smith, Lauren Alaina, Ty Herndon, Corey Kent and Ian Munsick are all scheduled to perform.
The group can boast of two Country Music Association Awards, five Academy of Country Music Awards and one Grammy nomination. They represent origin stories ranging from Lauren Alaina's stint on American Idol to Cole Swindell coming up alongside Luke Bryan in college.
What they don't so much represent, ironically enough, is Texas. Frisco resident Corey Kent is the only artist with ties to the state. We don't judge, but it is a little odd given the concert's raison d'être.
The event celebrates Texas Independence Day, the day in 1836 when the Texas Declaration of Independence was signed and Texas parted ways with Mexico, embarking on its short but storied solo career. Even though Texas notably went on to join the United States of America and is part of its lineup to this day, there is clearly a lingering fondness for the days of the republic.
There are obviously zero living people who were citizens of the Republic of Texas, just some staunchly proud state residents, so we'll let that discrepancy slide for the sake of a fun show and a good cause.
The concert will be in the style of a guitar pull, an old country music tradition where musicians sit in a circle and take turns playing their songs on acoustic guitar. At past Texas Independence Jams, this involved all of the performers being onstage, listening to each other play and reacting to each other's performances. Billy Bob’s can accommodate up to 6,000 attendees, but this format nevertheless creates an intimate atmosphere.
“To see [these artists] in this unique style in a historic venue like Billy Bob’s is truly what makes this show so special each year,” says program director Mike Preston in a statement issued to the press. “We’re thrilled that the Texas Independence Jam is becoming a highly anticipated tradition for so many DFW Country fans!”
Proceeds for the event will go to Cook Children’s Medical Center, a nonprofit pediatric hospital in Fort Worth. It has been the charity partner of all Texas Independence Jams, and last year’s event raised over $200,000 in their name.
Tickets for Texas Independence Jam will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 12. Pricing starts at $50 for general admission and there are tiers for reserved seating, VIP tables and packages that include meet-and-greets with the artists. New Country 96.3 and 99.5 The Wolf are also giving away tickets via on-air contests.
More information on Texas Independence Jam can be found on the Billy Bob’s Texas website and the event’s listing on AXS.