Music News: Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney and Rex Orange County Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

To stand or not to stand? That is the question folks often find themselves pondering when attending a show at a theater or other seated venues. At a recent event, my concert partner and I found ourselves sitting in the back balcony section where normally folks would remain seated for the show's duration. To the consternation of many, however, this night turned into one of those awkward up-and-down nights, where we alternated standing and sitting as if it were an evening Mass. Regardless, as is usually the case at a live concert, we had a blast and the music was great. Read on for this week's latest concert announcements. It's a solid list of events where you may find yourself seated, standing or performing a combination of both.

In what will likely be one of the highest-grossing tours of the year, country superstar Miranda Lambert has announced a string of North American tour dates for 2020. She'll bring the Wildcard Tour to Dallas on Feb. 8 with a performance at American Airlines Center. Tickets are on sale Sept. 27.

has announced a string of North American tour dates for 2020. She'll bring the Wildcard Tour to Dallas on Feb. 8 with a performance at American Airlines Center. Tickets are on sale Sept. 27. Another country megastar is heading this way. On April 18, Kenny Chesney will be back in the area performing at AT&T Stadium as part of his, ahem, interestingly named North American "Chillaxification 2020" tour. Tickets are on sale Oct. 4.

will be back in the area performing at AT&T Stadium as part of his, ahem, interestingly named North American "Chillaxification 2020" tour. Tickets are on sale Oct. 4. KXT 91.7 is presenting Dermot Kennedy's Feb. 11 local appearance at South Side Ballroom. The Irish hip-hop artist is touring the globe for much of 2020 on the Without Fear Tour, a jaunt that should find the worldwide sensation performing to packed rooms. Tickets are on sale Sept. 27.

Feb. 11 local appearance at South Side Ballroom. The Irish hip-hop artist is touring the globe for much of 2020 on the Without Fear Tour, a jaunt that should find the worldwide sensation performing to packed rooms. Tickets are on sale Sept. 27. Pop group Fitz and the Tantrums are out touring for much of next year as well. Known for their hit singles "The Walker" and "Out of My League," the band has a new album coming out this fall titled All The Feels . Catch them Feb. 9 at House of Blues. Tickets are on sale Sept. 27.

are out touring for much of next year as well. Known for their hit singles "The Walker" and "Out of My League," the band has a new album coming out this fall titled . Catch them Feb. 9 at House of Blues. Tickets are on sale Sept. 27. The hilariously irreverent comedy duo Tim and Eric are heading out on the road for the 2020 Mandatory Attendance World Tour. Since they often incorporate musical sketches into their oeuvre, we'll include their Jan. 30 performance at The Majestic Theatre in this concert calendar. Tickets are on sale Sept. 27.

are heading out on the road for the 2020 Mandatory Attendance World Tour. Since they often incorporate musical sketches into their oeuvre, we'll include their Jan. 30 performance at The Majestic Theatre in this concert calendar. Tickets are on sale Sept. 27. Adam Ant is heading out for an ambitious 2020 tour that will bring him to The Majestic Theatre on April 20. The tour, surprisingly named after his somewhat unsuccessful album, Friend or Foe , will find the singer undoubtedly digging deep into his catalog for various songs and shenanigans. Tickets are on sale Sept. 27.

is heading out for an ambitious 2020 tour that will bring him to The Majestic Theatre on April 20. The tour, surprisingly named after his somewhat unsuccessful album, , will find the singer undoubtedly digging deep into his catalog for various songs and shenanigans. Tickets are on sale Sept. 27. Prog-rock legends Queensryche are heading out on the road in 2020 in support of their upcoming album, The Verdict . Fans of the band can expect some of these new songs, plus a healthy dose of favorites from their 14-album catalog. They'll play House of Blues on Jan. 25 with John 5 opening. Tickets are on sale Sept. 27.

are heading out on the road in 2020 in support of their upcoming album, . Fans of the band can expect some of these new songs, plus a healthy dose of favorites from their 14-album catalog. They'll play House of Blues on Jan. 25 with John 5 opening. Tickets are on sale Sept. 27. Should you live in the area, or find yourself wanting to take a trip northwest to Wichita Falls, you can plan an outing on March 6 to see classic rockers Kansas . The authors of "Dust in the Wind" are out touring some off-the-beaten-path places next year and have this one scheduled for our general area. Tickets are on sale Sept. 27.

. The authors of "Dust in the Wind" are out touring some off-the-beaten-path places next year and have this one scheduled for our general area. Tickets are on sale Sept. 27. On Feb. 21, The Bomb Factory will host a performance from Rex Orange County . The English singer-songwriter, whose real name is Alexander O'Connor, has been making waves with some rollicking tunes and a budding working relationship with Tyler, The Creator. Tickets are on sale Sept. 27.

. The English singer-songwriter, whose real name is Alexander O'Connor, has been making waves with some rollicking tunes and a budding working relationship with Tyler, The Creator. Tickets are on sale Sept. 27. Andy's in Denton will host a performance from !!! , the California-based dance-pop band. The crew, pronounced Chk Chk Chk, has been banging out pulsating dance tracks and touring frequently for over 20 years now. This will be a cool opportunity to check them out in an intimate venue. Tickets are on sale Sept. 27.

, the California-based dance-pop band. The crew, pronounced Chk Chk Chk, has been banging out pulsating dance tracks and touring frequently for over 20 years now. This will be a cool opportunity to check them out in an intimate venue. Tickets are on sale Sept. 27. Indie-rock, dance-influenced outfit Metronomy are heading this way as part of their lengthy 2020 North American tour, titled Metronomy Forever. The veteran English band will play at Canton Hall on Feb. 25, where they will surely add some heat to the winter cold. Tickets are on sale Sept. 27.