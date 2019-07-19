Music News: The Raconteurs, Posty Fest and Frank Turner Book Dallas-Area Dates

If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
- Jack White continues to show much love for Dallas. Fresh off appearances last year at The Bomb Factory, his well-attended charity baseball game with The Ticket and his ongoing involvement with bat company Warstic, the singer-guitarist is heading back this way with The Raconteurs, his epic garage rock outfit. They'll play South Side Ballroom on Nov. 7. Tickets are on sale July 19.
- Post Malone is headlining his second annual Posty Fest on Nov. 2. Despite the hype around the Instagram announcement, no additional information is available regarding the location or the performers. Judging by last year's event though, it will surely be a hyped and eventful evening of performances. Stay tuned for ticket details.
- Frank Turner is heading to Dallas as part of his upcoming North American No Man's Land Tour. The English folk singer is enjoying recent success due to a recent string of airplay-friendly tunes and his ambitious touring schedule. He'll play The Majestic Theatre on Nov. 1. Tickets are on sale July 19.
- As I Lay Dying are slowly re-introducing themselves to the metal community following some intense struggles. Frontman Tim Lambesis is recently released from a lengthy jail stint due to a murder-for-hire plot, and he's working on redeeming himself. That redemption is yet to be granted by the public, but we'll see what happens as the band heads out on a lengthy North American tour that brings them to House of Blues on Nov. 18. Tickets are on sale July 19.
- Country megastar Gary Allan is rolling through the area on his rarely ceasing North American tour. The multi-platinum singer, known for his roots-influenced authenticity and rabidly loyal fan base, always attracts a crowd ready for good times. Catch him at The Global Event Center at WinStar on Feb. 14. Tickets are on sale July 19.
- Americana outfit Shovels & Rope are coming to The Granada Theater for a performance on Nov. 3. The wife/husband duo of Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent have recently released a new album and have a narrative concert film set for release. Tickets are on sale July 19.
- Singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Wilson has a lengthy list of his own material and a stout résumé of collaborations. Having just finished up a tour playing guitar with Roger Waters, he'll be out touring this fall on a trek that brings him to The Kessler Theater on Sept. 20. Tickets are on sale July 19.
- Austin-based, red-dirt country favorites Reckless Kelly are returning to the area for an appearance at The Kessler Theater on Oct. 3. For over 20 years, the band has been recording albums, collaborating with kindred spirits and entertaining large crowds throughout the country. Tickets are on sale July 19.
- Another Texas favorite, The Flatlanders, are returning to The Kessler Theater for a performance Nov. 23. Composed of Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock, the trio has been making music together since 1972 and have firmly established themselves as Americana legends. Tickets are on sale July 19.
- Alt-rockers Highly Suspect have become regular favorites on the festival scene the last couple of summers. They've stormed the iTunes charts and have picked up a couple of Grammy nominations and are heading out on the road for remainder of 2019. They'll play The Bomb Factory on Sept. 21. Tickets are on sale July 19.
