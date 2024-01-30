The Best Free and Cheap Dallas Concerts This Week: Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

Tuesday, Jan. 30Laughing Matter
7 p.m., Rubber Gloves, 411 E. Sycamore St., Denton. $10 at the door.
Denton hardcore punk band Laughing Matter is coming home from its January tour across the Midwest, and to celebrate the band will play with a crew of Denton's finest and loudest bands to blow out your Tuesday night. On deck for the evening is sludge metal band Narcissist, avant-metal band Average Life Expectancy, hardcore post-punk band Proxy and experimental noise act Hound Rag.
Wednesday, Jan. 31Squeezebox Bandits
7 p.m., Magnolia Motor Lounge, 3005 Morton St., Fort Worth. Free.
State Fair Records has brought many acts to the fore — Joshua Ray Walker, The 40 Acre Mule, Ottoman Turks, Billy Law (see below) and honky-tonk Tex-Mex band Squeezebox Bandits. The latter released its first record, Check to Check, on the label last year, its third following two independent releases. The band is known for its crowd-pleasing live shows that are sure to get your feet two-stepping.
Thursday, Feb. 1Sick Ride
7 p.m., Three Links, 2704 Elm St. $15 at prekindle.com
From the subtropical climate of Lafayette, Louisiana, comes disco-death-rock musical duo Sick Ride, known for performing in shimmering silver and gold garments. This is a fun pair that puts on a great show every time it comes to town, and Three Links is doubling down by adding two of Dallas's hottest acts to the bill — garage-pop band Overshare and blues rock band King Clam.
Tiny Giants
7 p.m., Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave., Fort Worth. $10 at seetickets.us
Blues rock band Tiny Giants is a blast from the past. Fronted by singer Claire Hinkle, the band is just starting to take root in the Fort Worth music scene. Had Patti Smith fronted Big Brother and the Holding Company instead of Janis Joplin, it would probably sound a lot like Tiny Giants. For the band's headlining performance, it has lined up a list of local talent: indie-rock singer Amethyst Michelle, indie-pop singer Alex(andria) Gore and power pop band Big Heaven.
Friday, Feb. 2Billy Law
6 p.m., The Rustic, 3656 Howell St. Free.
After a decade of playing with the raucous country/garage rock outfit Ottoman Turks, Billy Law released a moody, introspective debut Alone Somewhere in 2021. His songs cover themes such as guilt, anxiety, longing and indifference, taking a thorough look at the process of growing up and finding one's place in the world. Law plays right after work on Friday to ease you into the weekend.
The Prof. Fuzz 63
7:30 p.m., Growl Records, 509 E. Abram St., Arlington. $10 at the door.
Celebrating his birthday this week is Mike Farmer, leader of the punk rock family band The Prof. Fuzz 63. To celebrate, he'll bring his band together with Galveston garage rock band Darwin's Finches and surf rock party animals The Go-Go Rillas at Growl Records in Arlington. As with any good birthday party, beer and pizza will be available. There will also be cupcakes, and with The Go-Go Rillas involved, there will likely be some bananas as well.
Saturday, Feb. 3Tommy Luke
5 p.m., Bourbon & Shine, 2736 W. Sixth St., Fort Worth. Free.
Fort Worth alt-country artist Tommy Luke is a real road warrior. Whether he's playing an afternoon show in a New Jersey coffee house or a club show like the one at Bourbon & Shine in Fort Worth, Luke is always prepared with a vast songbook filled with new standards and original songs that can be raunchy, humorous or melancholy — but always entertaining. Luke is a completely independent artist, and his ability to book shows anywhere and everywhere across the country is based entirely on his songwriting prowess and ability to engage any audience he encounters.
New Heroes
7 p.m., Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton. $10 at prekindle.com
Dallas pop-punk band New Heroes, known for its brutal breakdowns and catchy choruses, released its new TV EP on Jan. 26 and will mark its release this Saturday in Denton. Along for the party is Dallas emo artist Overdramatic, soul-punk act southstate and emo-punk act Endgray. Finally, pop-punk newcomer Awkward AF will release its new EP, GFY, that same day.
Sunday, Feb. 4
Simone Nicole
1 p.m., Fort Brewery, 2737 Tillar St., Fort Worth. Free.
Singer Simone Nicole has gotten a lot of attention in recent years for her pop music, but for over 15 years she's been a stalwart figure in the North Texas music scene as a folk singer who needs nothing more than a guitar and her voice to entertain a crowd. On Sunday, she'll play an early set a Fort Brewery, creating a perfectly mellow atmosphere for any Saturday night hangovers.
Restoring the Feeling
6 p.m., Ruins, 2653 Commerce St. $10 at eventbrite.com
The Restoring the Feeling concert series returns to Ruins in Deep Ellum this Sunday, with another group of up-and-coming hip-hop and R&B artists from around North Texas. Headlining the night are Dallas rapper Pierce Washington and Arlingtion R&B singer Briana Renee. Also on the bill: sets from neo-soul singer Breya, rapper Sincerely, Esco and producer dumbdrumrecords.