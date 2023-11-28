The Best Free and Cheap Dallas Concerts This Week: Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Tuesday, Nov. 28 Chet Stevens

7 p.m., The Ranch at Las Colinas, 857 W. John Carpenter Freeway, Irving. Free



A regular performer on the free live music stages across North Texas, soul-rock artist Chet Stevens has been been part of the local music scene for about two decades now. After years of working adjacent to musicians, he put together a full band and began building his own songbook with his first album, Destiny, released in 2013. Stevens followed that release up with his album Altered Crosses in 2017. The singer-songwriter has continued to release music, most recently with his single "Play the Move."



Wednesday, Nov. 29 Aaron Burton

7:30 p.m., The Rustic, 3656 Howell St. Free



Dallas blues artist Aaron Burton has been self-releasing music since 2005, when he put out his album-length tribute to North Texas A​.​K.A​. Peetie Whitestraw with songs such as "Deep Ellum" and "Blind Lemon." Burton's music has remained remarkably consistent since, drawing from the timeless traditions of the country blues. While the production quality of his music has certainly changed over time, his style and perspective has never been as present as it is on his most recent release, Carry On.



Underrated

9 p.m., The Nines, 2911 Main St. Free



Underrated is a DJ night that began putting on weekly shows around town a few months ago. This Wednesday night, it moves to its new home at The Nines in Deep Ellum. The show has been building a following for its use of audio and visual elements with DJ TRIICO laying down the music with a different set of guests each night. This Wednesday TRIICO will be joined by SPCMN, Wav and Wasterrr, with visual accompaniment from Anneke.



Thursday, Nov. 30 Awakening of Krampus

7 p.m., Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton. $10 at prekindle.com



Krampusnacht may be celebrated on Dec. 5 in Germany and across Europe, but this Wednesday night in Denton, Andy's Bar intends to get things started early with a loud group of rock acts. Kicking off the night is the relative newcomer Hazelwart, a two-piece noise rock outfit that played its first show on Oct. 27 at a house show in Denton. Hazelwart will be followed by Arlington fuzz-rock band Seer. The night will be headlined by Denton two-piece garage rock band The Sycophants.



Sky Window

9 p.m., Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St., Denton. Free



Denton ambient fusion band Sky Window will set the mood at Harvest House on Thursday night. If you haven't made the trip, Harvest House is a favorite in Denton for its rotating selection of craft beers and its expansive back patio complete with fire pits, pool tables and plenty of live music. For chilly nights like these, what could be better than music that sounds like warmth coming down from the heavens?



Friday, Dec. 1 Cayuga All-Stars

8 p.m., Rubber Gloves, 411 E. Sycamore St., Denton. $15 at the door



The legendary venue Rubber Gloves in Denton will host a Nightmare Before Christmas event Friday night with a mix of talent from across North Texas. Yolanda Cruz & the Daydreamers kick off the night with a bit of goth pop and new wave. Psychedelic band Maestro Maya follows, with garage rock band Sunbuzzed playing third. The night will be headlined by Cayuga All-Stars, a group of guys from the punk and metal scenes who decided to start playing cumbia music.



Jonathan Jeter & The Revelators

9 p.m., Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St. $12 at prekindle.com



North Texas band Jonathan Jeter & the Revelators plays a mix of indie and roots music with a healthy dose of punk rock added for spice. The band has received praise from critics and Texas music legends alike: Ray Wylie Hubbard called the band's music, "Dangerous. It's got leather and swagger. This is how music is supposed to be." Jeter and company play Deep Ellum Friday night with opening support from alt-country band Pearl Street Riot and singer-songwriter Justin Cashion.



Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights

9 p.m., Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave. $16 at prekindle.com



Formed in Dallas in 2007, Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights hit the ground running, wasting no time before putting out its debut album Hot Trottin' the same year. A blues-rock band to its core, the band rounded out its sound with soul through the addition of backup singer Emotion Brown to the lineup. It was in this format that Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights began to attract national attention, opening for a variety of touring acts such as Erykah Badu, Kool & The Gang, Cross Canadian Ragweed and Lynyrd Skynyrd. The band's latest single, "Walk on By," was released in June.



Saturday, Dec. 2 Notions

7 p.m., Trees, 2709 Elm St. $17 at axs.com



Austin band Notions plays music that exists somewhere between nü metal and metalcore. Formed in late 2017, the band blends the rhythm and flow of rap and R&B music with the intensity of modern metal, like Korn meets Fire From the Gods. Notions' music captures raw emotions and seeks to elicit those same emotions from the listener at its shows. Notions will have a remarkable seven bands from all around Texas opening for it, including local acts like Penny Bored, Nygma, Under Currents, Last Night of Solace and Waiting 4 April.



Sunday, Dec. 3 Restoring the Feeling

6 p.m., Ruins, 2653 Commerce St. Free with RSVP at eventbrite.com



This Sunday, Ruins in Deep Ellum will showcase a group of local hip-hop artists at an event called Restoring the Feeling. Appearing will be Meqa, Sleazy Ea$e, Brionne, Ali Almighty and MDuke. The Dallas hip-hop scene is probably the most underground music scene around. Information about these artists can be very difficult to come by outside of Instagram and SoundClouds posts. It's a true testament to letting the music speak for itself and letting your real fans find you.



Monday, Dec. 4 Chad Price

8 p.m., Dan's Silverleaf, 103 N. Industrial St., Denton. $10 at prekindle.com



You may know Chad Price from his time fronting the punk band ALL, which was formed by all the members of Descendents when its singer Milo Aukerman was off being a college professor. Price has also been the singer for A Vulture Wake and Drag The River, but his main focus in recent years has been solo shows. It's there that he plays more emotional and soulful music than the harder forms of rock for which he is best known. Opening is Portland singer-songwriter Michael Dean Damron.