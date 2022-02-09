Eight Lovely Valentine's Events this Weekend at Dallas Breweries

Breweries seem to have pretty mellow vibe most of the time. So we though that for a holiday that can be a bit too much for many, finding a place to hunker down with local craft beer is a great Valentine's Day option. Luckily for us, many local craft breweries are offering a variety of beer-fueled events and tasting to satisfy any sweet tooth or beer nerd.
Pre-St. Valentine's Day Paint Party
Odd Muse Brewing Co., 4488 Spring Valley Road (Farmers Branch)
7-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10
Odd Muse Brewing Co. is kicking off the festivities with a painting pre-party in honor of St. Valentine. Local artist, Jerrel Sustaita created several different Valentine’s Day-themed design outlines that will be screen-printed on canvas. The best part? Sustaita will be on-site to give you pointers as you paint your piece and enjoy fresh pours of brew. The $35 ticket includes all of the supplies to create your work of art, plus 2 full pours of any beer on tap.
Barrel Age Fest
903 Brewers (1718 S Elm St., Sherman, TX 75090)
11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
903 Brewers is celebrating their unique, eccentric beers with their first Barrel Aged Fest. The festival will feature six new barrel-aged beers that will be available for sampling with exclusive commemorative merchandise. All six beers were aged in Ironroot Republic whiskey barrels for 20 to 30 months and has an ABV as high as 14%. The all-day event is free to attend with $25 taster cards available for purchase. The cards include 4-ounce pours of each of the six beers and an exclusive commemorative glass.
Hands-on Chocolate Truffle Making featuring Yelibelly
Lakewood Brewing Co., 2302 Executive Drive (Garland)
12:00-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Get chocolate wasted at Lakewood Brewing. Chocolatiers from Yelibelly Chocolates will lead the making, decorating and tasting of chocolate truffles, including flavors infused with Lakewood beers. Tickets are $85 per couple or $60 for those rolling solo and include a pint of beer and a box of your own, homemade chocolates; sharing your creation is optional.
Valentine's Beer & Donut Pairing
Hop & Sting Brewing Company, 906 Jean St. (Grapevine)
12-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Hop & Sting has a heavenly lineup of doughnuts paired up with their robust offering of beers. Don’t like the beer they picked out? This brewery allows substitutes on their flight pairings. Donuts will be provided from a place that feeds your inner-hippie, Peace, Love and Little Donuts of Southlake. Tickets ($19.95) include four 5-ounce pours and doughnuts, including Frigid Underworld Espresso Stout and Maple Bacon Donut. Stick around because they’ll have live music all day.
Beer & Chocolate Pairing With Kate Weiser Chocolates
Oak Highlands Brewery, 10484 Brockwood Road
12-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Oak Highlands Brewery is partnering with Kate Weiser Chocolates to pair up a scrumptious combination of beers and chocolate. The $25 ticket includes five 6-ounce pours and chocolates, including Peanut Brittle Chocolate paired with OHB’s Tipsy GoatHelles Bock Lager. Pairings can be enjoyed anytime throughout the day, but are limited, so advanced reservations are encouraged.
TUPPS Cookie Pairing
TUPPS Brewery, 721 Anderson St. (McKinney)
1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
TUPPS Brewery is teaming up with Mary’s Mountain Cookies in downtown McKinney to pair cookies with either a flight of beer or hard seltzer. The $20 ticket includes curated flights featuring five 5-ounce pours with five 1-ounce cookies. Three sessions will take place at 1, 3, and 5 p.m. Pairings include Black Is Beautiful Hazelnut Coffee Stout and Oreo Avalanche Cookie. Plus, there will be live music and everyone gets a 12-pack of Tropical Hard Seltzers to take home and keep the party going.
Galentine's Day Beer and Sweets Pairing
Siren Rock Brewing Company, 310 South Goliad St. (Rockwall)
5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Siren Rock urges you to round up your friends and head over to Rockwall for their first annual Galentine’s Day beer and dessert pairing event. The $35 ticket includes three 4-ounce beer pours paired with local delicacies from both Bonafide Betties Pie and Wild Daisy Dessert Bar. Space is limited to 30 attendees and they tease additional fun activities and surprises are in the works for the event.
Love is in the Beer
Pegasus City Brewery, 1508 Commerce St. (Downtown)
12-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Join Pegasus City in downtown on their large outdoor patio or inside their swank retro brewhouse for a special release of their small batch Flander's Red. From noon to 5 p.m. DFWShopz will be onsite with their local pop-up shop. Great Galettes will be there with sweet and savory galettes and crepes. Mountain Natives will be playing from 2 to 5 p.m. Later in the evening, REMY's DTX will be there with Chicago tavern style pizza and Funneled Through funnel cakes from 5 to 9 p.m. It's a full day of gluttony. Sounds amazing.