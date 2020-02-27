 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Trinity Groves has yet another new concept coming.EXPAND
Trinity Groves has yet another new concept coming.
courtesy Trinity Groves

A Chinese Restaurant Will Replace the Former Chino Chinatown in Trinity Groves

Taylor Adams | February 27, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

It didn’t take long for the Trinity Groves spot where Chino Chinatown was to get something else.

This time, it’s apparently broadly Chinese food, with a name I’m trying to delay actually typing: Sum Dang Good Chinese.

A release Wednesday mentioned how Chino Chinatown, which closed mid-February, was one of Trinity Groves’ “most successful concepts, but now it’s time to move on.”

Well then, move on we shall, I guess.

Chef Weigou Cai, a 40-year veteran of Chinese cuisine and former executive chef at Wu Wei Din and Royal China, is leading this new concept.

On the menu, we’re told to expect handmade dumplings and hand-pulled noodles, as well as sour baby back ribs, beer-can Chinese chicken and a crab soup dumpling (already with the name Humpty dumpling). They’ll also have plenty of “traditional” Chinese dishes.

We’ll also see an update to the interior with new art and a new color scheme through the space. The kitchen will be opened to the dining room, that way we can see (and hear) all of that dumpling and noodle creating.

Sum Dang Good Chinese, 3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 110 (Trinity Groves/West Dallas). Planned to open in April.

