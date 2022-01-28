A Foodie Guide to Valentine's Day in Dallas

Want to take your sweetie to a nice dinner, then visit our Top 100 restaurants list for some great ideas. Or the Top 100 bars works, too. But how about some unique experiences this year, like goat yoga, wine walk or a cocktail mixing class? Whatever mood your valentine, galentines, bros or your foodie circle are into, Dallas is back with lots to do on Valentine’s Day weekend.
ExperiencesDallas By Chocolate Tour
Location: Varies by tour
Dates: Friday, Feb. 11 to Monday, Feb. 14
Price: Tours start at $58 per person
Valentine-themed tours, including the "Decadent Valentine Dreams" Chocolate Tour, Galentine's Experience, Valentine's Tacos and 3 Margaritas Tour and My Vegan Valentine Tour, will be hosted during the special weekend. Tours include travel by motor coach, food, beverage and photo ops.
Beer My Valentine Deep Ellum Bar Crawl, by Dallasites101
Location: Deep Ellum, with start location at Deep Ellum Distillery (2880 Clover St)
Date and Time: 12-5 p,.m., Saturday, Feb 12.
Price: $15 per person (tickets must be purchased online in advance)
Dallasites101's 5th Annual Beer My Valentine Bar Crawl will take over Deep Ellum. Crawlers will receive a map, souvenir item and wristband to get drink specials at more than a dozen bars in the neighborhood, including Dot’s Hop House, Electric Shuffle, Booty’s Street Food, Yellow Rosa and Trinity Cider.
Valentine's Chocolate and Wine Walk in Historic Downtown Mckinney
Location: Historic Downtown McKinney
Date and time: 12-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Price: $30 GA, $45 VIP (excluding service fee + tax)
More than 20 boutiques will participate at this sweet tour around Downtown McKinney. Check in at McKinney Performing Arts Center, grab your souvenir wine glass and enjoy 10 wine tastings and four chocolates. The GA option has three check-in times while VIP attendees have a flexible all-day check-in and an additional two wine tastings, chocolate and mystery bonus tasting.
Sweetheart Wine Trail in Historic Downtown Grapevine
Location: Historic Downtown Grapevine
Date/Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12
Price: $45 advance tickets, $50 at the door (if available)
Messina Hof Grapevine Winery, Grape Vine Springs Winery, Sloan and Williams Winery, Bull Lion Winery and Landon Winery will be participating at this Valentine’s Wine Walk in Grapevine. Registration includes a commemorative wine glass, three wine tastings of your choice plus food pairings, and you can go at your own pace.
Dallas Chocolate Classes by Chef Zach Townsend
Location: 1626 Banbury Lane (Carrollton)
Dates: See events calendar on website
Chef Zach Townsend has been a chocolate connoisseur for mire than 25 years and is offering various classes for Valentine's weekend and year-round. Group classes include hands-on chocolate truffle rolling and a chocolate baking party, and couples classes focus on decadent recipes such as chocolate tartlets, black forest gateaux and white chocolate mousse verrines.
Central Market Cooking School
Location: Central Market Dallas Lovers Lane (5750 East Lovers Lane)
Date/Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 14
Price: The class is $180 for two, sign up on Eventbrite
Central Market will hold their demonstration class, "A Special Dinner for a Special Someone" where you and your special someone gets to relax and observe the meal being prepared for you. The menu includes deviled crab cakes, prime rib roast, whipped potatoes, green beans and blackberry cobblers. More themed classes at this location plus the Preston Royal and Plano locations are available year-round, which include seafood, steakhouse and dessert.
Cupid's Cabaret Burlesque Dinner at Commons Club
Location: Commons Club at The Virgin Hotel (1445 Turtle Creek Blvd.)
Date: 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11
Take your schmoopsie-poo to a burlesque dinner for an evening no one will soon forget. There's standard and premium seating available. This will sell out, so hop on reservations quickly.
Valentine's Day Movie Night & Ice Cream Sandwiches at Scoops N Buns in Garland
Location: Scoop N' Buns, 507 W. Walnut St. (Garland)
Date: 6:30 and 8:45 p.m., Monday, Feb. 14
Price: Adults at $12, Kids at $5
This old thrift store turned ice cream shop in downtown Garland will be playing the newest Disney favorite, Encanto, at 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. Hot cocoa will be served for the kids, charcuterie and wine for the adults, and popcorn for everyone. They will also offer a BOGO special on ice cream sandwiches and a kissing photo booth.
Waffle House Valentine's Day Dinner
Locations: See full list
Date: Monday, Feb. 14
Don't look at us sideways. If your date can appreciate the cultural phenomenon that is Waffle House then you've got a keeper. Here's a full listing of all the locations that are taking reservations for Valentine's Day. The menu isn't available yet, but you can kind of guess what the highlight reel will be here.
Delectable Dallas Desserts
Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie in West Village: The French pâtisserie is celebrating Valentine's Day with heart-shaped desserts of all sorts, including cakes, macarons and brownies.
Chocolate Secrets in Oak Lawn: Chocolate Secrets will host an annual four-day Valentine’s Four Play event with four desserts, live music and Champagne. Check their website for specifics as they're still working out all the details at time of publication.
CocoAndre Chocolatier in Bishop Arts District: The Mexican-American family-owned chocolate shop has two flower and chocolate specials. The "Flower Pot" is a nine-piece truffle box, strawberry Champagne, dulce de leche, drinking chocolate, molinillo and a chocolate heart. The “Flower Bouquet" includes a nine-piece box, one Roseberry chocolate bar and 1 Setenta chocolate bar. Flowers are from their collaboration with Castillo de Flores.
Cookie Society in Frisco: The Frisco shop with Texas-sized cookies will be offering personalized heart-shaped cookie cakes as well as their special February cookie flavors for Valentine's Day Be on the lookout for their second store in Addison opening soon.
J. Rae’s Dallas on Lovers Lane: This family-owned bakery is offering a Valentine’s Day-themed cookie decorating set from Feb. 1 - 14. Each box is $35 and comes with nine cookies in themed shapes, three bags of icing and sprinkle packets. Call 214-654-0833 to reserve your box at least 24 hours in advance.
Merienda Monster: The vegan bakery run by Minda Rocha is serving Valentine’s conchas, available in Love Swirl Vanilla, U-BAE Purple Yam and Black Vanilla flavors, and in the shape of hearts, roses, a big I HEART YOU letters for the one you love, as well as a big F.U. letters for the one you don’t love so much. Pre-orders must be completed by Feb 5, following up with Irving pickup and DFW delivery between Feb. 8 and 14.
Val's Cheesecakes in Lower Greenville: Dallasites’ favorite cheesecake place is offering their Lovers Basket, which includes a variety of Val's confections, two cheesecake jars, wine, a flower bouquet, candle and ground coffee. Place your order ahead and pick it up between Feb. 11 and 14.