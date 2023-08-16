 A Patio to Beat this Heat at Armoury D.E. | Dallas Observer
A Hidden-Gem Patio in Deep Ellum Offers Stellar Fare and Cocktails

We've long loved the Hungarian comfort food in a gastropub/cocktail den setting at Armoury DE, but a recent Sunday Funday "drunch" on the back patio reminded us of another aspect of this gem.
August 16, 2023
The Schwarzenegger Sandwich at Armoury D.E. is easier to eat than to spell.
The Schwarzenegger Sandwich at Armoury D.E. is easier to eat than to spell. Halie Shane
Sunday brunch plans got bumped to a late lunch on one of the hottest days this summer. Not sure what that meal is called, but "drunch" works given the mix of lunch, drinks, dinner and weekend shenanigans. Armoury D.E. was an easy choice after the word-of-mouth praise heard about this patio. It's said to be the perfect spot to hang out on a late Sunday afternoon and listen to live music while unwinding from the previous week and resetting for the upcoming week.

Armoury D.E.'s little hideaway patio is located on Elm Street in Deep Ellum. The building once housed an old meat packing company, Armour’s/Reid Brothers Silver Shield, leaving behind an old stenciled sign on an interior brick wall that inspiried the name. A neon red “A” hanging above the entrance is the only sign that there may be something going on behind the large wood plank doors.
The patio at Armoury DE has the fans and misters working time-and-a-half this summer.
Halie Shane
Guests will pick up on that unique, haunted Deep Ellum vibe with a modern-day hipster feel. The patio is all the way back, right past the old cigarette vending machine. Take the hall with the "patio" sign above it to a breezy and comfortable outdoor space, despite a 100-degree heat index. With a big tree in the corner for shade, along with the misters and fans going, it's perfect for al fresco day drinking. There was no live music that day, but it's apparent that when a band is playing on the corner stage it would be an intimate experience.
Armoury makes most of its mixes and even sodas from scratch.
Halie Shane

As for the spirits, Armoury makes almost everything from scratch, right down to the house-made sodas. The As Above, So Below from the house cocktail menu has tequila and a hibiscus pink tea. The presentation of this refreshing dark pink spritzer was a masterpiece, right down to the flower-molded highball ice cube floating on top. The Pina Colada No. 2 had a more subtle flavor than expected but still hit the spot with hints of coconut and pineapple.
Brussels sprouts with mortadella sausage.
Halie Shane

The food is just as good as the drinks and atmosphere: the Hungarian comfort food with a gastropub flare makes this one of our Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas. We started with the Zsa Zsa Sproute, a mixture of Brussels sprouts and mortadella sausage seasoned with garlic, green and red onions, and a balsamic vinaigrette paprika dressing. These were crispy, bursting with more flavor than a vegetable should be allowed. And the mortadella sausage was full of flavor and slightly reminiscent of a weiner in some good ol' beans.

The Schwarzenegger Sandwich comes with a thin, breaded pork cutlet with cucumbers, tomatoes and mayo served on a toasted ciabatta. This sandwich is served with crispy shoestring-type fries topped with Parmesan cheese, which stole the show and paired perfectly with the spirits and the occasion.

When the temperatures drop, Mama’s Gulya’s, which is a Hungarian beef soup with potatoes, onions, peppers, and carrots, will be spot on.

Given how surprisingly comfortable the patio was on an extremely hot summer day, we can't wait to experience it when the temperatures begin to drop.

2714 Elm Street, Monday – Friday, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.
