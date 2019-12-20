10 Holiday Beers You Should Have in Your Fridge

The holiday season has dawned upon us, and that means it’s time for delicious holiday creations — not only in the realm of food, but beer, as well.

Each year local breweries are hard at work to come up with new, enticing recipes to captivate the craft beer lover’s palate that keeps them craving another sip. Most recipes include holiday-centric spices, including nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla, chocolate and coffee. Here is a list of 10 local holiday brews to stash away in your fridge that are sure to spice up your holiday.

Dirty Santa Holiday Spiced Brown Ale Bankhead Brewing Company

Going from angry Santa to a dirty Santa can sometimes be hard to cope with for some, but thankfully the flavor helps ease the tension with notes of caramel, chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it all over. Added into the mix of sweetness is some ginger, allspice and roasted cinnamon that really help to complement the beer’s overall integrity, making it a go-to brew for all those on the “naughty” list. Available at the brewery only both on draft and in bottles. 6.8% ABV

Black Currant Rocket Berliner Weisse Celestial Brewing Company

The brewers at Celestial Brewing are always hard at work trying to conjure up the wildest brews in town, and the seasonal is no exception. Third in line from their rocket series is a Berliner Weisse that was brewed with plenty of black currants and vanilla flavor that is smooth as Santa’s milk with a slight tangy bite at the end. Move the ol’ cranberry sauce over and replace it with a six pack of this juice. 5% ABV

Snicker Doodle Ale Community Beer Company

Nothing’s better than a batch of fresh baked cookies on Christmas, except maybe if that batch were in your beer. Community Beer Company’s Snicker Doodle Ale is full of cookie flavors with notes of fresh baked bread, vanilla bean and cinnamon sticks with a smooth, sweet finish. The only downside is you can’t dip your cookie beer in milk. Snag a six pack for yourself and Santa, then coal will be marked off his list of gifts, even if you have been naughty this year. 5.2% ABV

Cold Front IPA Lakewood Brewing Company



It’s that time of year when the phrase, “Baby it’s cold outside,” becomes a shivering reality as the brutal Texas cold fronts about blow you away. To help combat the bitter winds, Lakewood Brewing’s Cold Front IPA provides you with plenty of flavor as well as alcohol to help you not think about the cold anymore. A nice crisp brew with subtle herbal aromas and flavor balanced nicely with a malty backbone. Six packs are spread throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, so grab a pack and enjoy the cold front. 7.5% ABV

Legal Holiday Winter Warmer Legal Draft Beer Company

This is another heavy hitter that is sure to put you over the legal limit after only one or two. This winter warmer provides a spicier touch with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla that are peacefully balanced by dark roasted malts yielding hints of coffee and chocolate. Grab a six pack at your local store, lock up the sled in the garage and get ready to spice things up. 8.4% ABV

Plum Pudding Sour Ale Martin House Brewing Company



If you’re seeking to really step outside the bounds of tradition this holiday season, Martin House Brewing has you covered with its exceptionally wild, yet flavorful plum pudding sour ale. This sour beer provides plenty of sweetness providing notes of plums and candy with a slight tart finish. Pick up a six pack and get sweetened up for ol’ Saint Nick. 5.3% ABV

EXPAND Boreas Imperial Stout Panther Island Brewing Company

Boreas Imperial Stout Panther Island Brewing Company



Rounding out the list is a robust, darker than the coal buttons of Frosty, Imperial stout. Packed with roasted coffee flavors with hints of dark chocolate and black licorice and subtle alcohol warmth that is velvety smooth on the way down. This strong stout makes for a good partner by the fireplace as you await Santa’s arrival. Pick up a six pack at your local store and enjoy a silent night by the fire. 10.5% ABV

Angry Santa Spiced London Ale Rahr and Sons Brewing Company



The thought of an angry Santa makes one think the beer is most likely angry as well, but it’s quite the contrary as this spiced brew provides you with notes of fresh vanilla, cinnamon and honey. Each sip is like drinking liquid gingerbread cookies, smooth with a slight spiced kick and alcohol warmth at the finish. Help Santa not be angry when he comes to your house by grabbing a six pack of this flavorful brew near you. 8% ABV

Double Chocolate Stout Shannon Brewing Company

Double Chocolate Stout Shannon Brewing Company



A full-bodied imperial milk stout that is as dark as Christmas night. This strong brew is sure to keep you warm all season long while providing you with sweet chocolate, vanilla and fruit flavors, making it an excellent dessert beer just after that homemade Christmas feast. These holiday brews are on tap and canned throughout Dallas-Fort Worth. 10% ABV

Gingerbread Snap’d Strong Ale Wild Acre Brewing Company



There’s more cookie goodness provided by Wild Acre Brewing with plenty of cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla flavors and a touch of sweetness that’s reminiscent of good ol’ grandma’s house on Christmas Day. This brew is smooth with a subtle spiced bite at the end and would be the perfect friend to help you get creative when building your annual gingerbread house. Bag up a six pack at your local beer store and get ready to exhibit your gingerbread house-building skills. 8% ABV