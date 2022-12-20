Best Hot Chocolate in Dallas: Where to Warm Up

Winter is rolling in, so while you may run around in shorts one day, an arctic blast could be on its way. Restaurants, cafes and bakeries across Dallas are updating their menus with all things pepperminty, hot and toasty. But as always, it’s hard to think of a better way to warm up than with a rich, steaming cup of hot chocolate. Whether you prefer yours plain, topped or spiced with cinnamon or peppermint, we have a list of Dallas’ best.
CocoAndre Chocolatier & Horchateria
508 W. Seventh St. CocoAndre
is the work of Andrea Pedraza, who prides herself in bringing “modern flavors of Mexico” to the European chocolate scene. It’s no surprise, then, that her signature Mexican hot chocolate is considered by many to be one of Dallas’ hidden gems. The best-seller drink comes with a creamy chocolate base with a hint of cinnamon mixed in for a surprise kick at the end of each sip. Vegans, they didn’t forget you. Order the customer favorite with a vegan milk alternative. It’s just as creamy, rich and chocolatey as the original.
La Duni
4620 McKinney Ave.
A pan-Latin cafe near Highland Park, La Duni
is known for serving up some commendable pastries, drinks and other Latin American fare. What gets lost on the menu of more than 30 different drinks and pastries, however, is La Duni’s classic hot chocolate, a must-try for wintertime beverage lovers. One cup will set you back $5.50. But the higher price is perhaps justified by the intense texture of this drink, flavored with pure Belgian chocolate, melted as ordered for each cup in the kitchen. Oh, and you can watch your drink being brought out of the kitchen by a robot. Get the cameras ready.
Chocolate Secrets
3926 Oak Lawn Ave. Chocolate Secrets
has been a mainstay in Dallas for nearly 20 years. And the chocolatiers in the kitchen hail from seven different countries, fostering a diverse menu of flavors. For $4.50, you can choose from dark chocolate, English toffee, white chocolate peppermint or Mexican spice hot cocoa. The classic dark chocolate is rich and velvety, with hints of bitterness from the shop’s house-made dark chocolate. The Mexican hot chocolate is another customer favorite, with punches of cinnamon buried under a rich chocolate base. Ask for it swirled with whipped cream and topped with chocolate shavings for an extra sweet (and eye-catching) drink. You'll also find one of the best wine lists in the city here.
Kate Weiser Chocolate
Various Locations
Kate Weiser is the OG when it comes to melting chocolate snowmen (often replicated as bombs now). You'll see the Dallas chocolatiers' Carl the Snowman lining shelves at Neiman Marcus and elsewhere. Buy online
for a hot chocolate experience at home. Each Carl figure contains enough mix to make 5–8 cups.
Dude, Sweet Chocolate
408 W. Eighth St.
We can't talk about amazing chocolate in Dallas without mentioning Dude, Sweet Chocolate. This will change your world. The name "Crack in a Box" is on point. But don't overlook the drinking chocolate either. It's made with Valrhona cocoa, ground Ecuadorian dark chocolate, cane sugar, sea salt and a touch of milk powder. Dude has holiday gift sets
and thick elixir drinking chocolate
to make at home.
The French Room Cocoa Lounge
1321 Commerce St. (The Adolphus Hotel)
This holiday season The French Room has transformed its bar into a cocoa lounge
during the day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Show the kids how to class it up with some Valrhona hot cocoa or a nonalcoholic French cider. Then go hang out beside the fireplace in the lobby for an extended cozy visit.
Sablon Chocolate Lounge
3839 McKinney Ave.
A must for chocolate lovers, Sablon
has long been known as Dallas’ first and only fully chocolate-centered dining experience. It comes as no surprise, then, that this one’s a popular go-to when searching for a good hot chocolate in Dallas. Sablon carries six different varieties of hot chocolate, including flavors like caramel, hazelnut, tiramisu and fresh strawberry. While the hot chocolate here sits at a higher price point than others ($6.59), Sablon has perhaps mastered its milk-to-chocolate ratio, with just enough milk for a creamy texture and just enough chocolate for a deeply satisfying flavor profile.
Botolino Gelato Artigianale
2116 Greenville Ave.
Known for its homemade gelato, Botolino
has developed a cult following of sorts among Dallas locals. But in the likely instance that it’s too cold for a cup of gelato and too late for an espresso, Botolino makes some pretty mean chocolate drinks too. For $4.75, you’ll get a good-sized cup of Italian-style hot chocolate. Of course, if you’re feeling a little more adventurous, you can go for the chocolate affogato. A worthy rival to its hot chocolate twin, this Botolino special comes with a cup of warmed, thick chocolate sauce enveloping a scoop of gelato — your choice of flavor. Topped with crunchy chocolate wafer pearls, it strikes a perfect balance between hot, cold and festive.