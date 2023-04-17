 Giant Cinnamon Rolls, Burgers and Tacos are on the Menu at Community's New Brunch | Dallas Observer
Community Tackles the Sunday Scaries With a Sunday Funday Brunch

April 17, 2023 5:00AM

That there, Clark, is a cinnamon roll.
Over the last year, we have seen Community Beer Co. open a kitchen and launch a line of spirits. Now with its introduction of brunch over Easter weekend, Sundays look a lot less scary.

On a recent Sunday, we decided to try the breakfast burger, breakfast tacos and the giant cinnamon roll that was highly recommended by the staff. Like any good brunchers, we also ordered some drinks to soak in the sunshine and round out the experience.
The real breakfast of champions.
Chris Zimmerman
The breakfast burger was up first. Though a double was offered, we went with the single Wagyu beef patty topped with breakfast mayo, American cheese, savory bacon jam, a seasoned tomato and a fried egg served on a potato bun ($15). Full of tasty ingredients that work well together, the breakfast burger is our first choice to help you recover after a Saturday night out in Dallas.
click to enlarge
Chorizo and bacon tacos with brunch potatoes.
Chris Zimmerman
Next were the breakfast tacos. There are three choices of filling, and though we know the Community kitchen does great with vegetarian options like the Nashville Hot Dang, we went with all meat this round in the form of bacon and chorizo. Pickled jalapenos and house-made salsa were great additions, though the tacos stood out on their own without any extra condiments.

Both the breakfast burger and breakfast tacos came with an order of brunch potatoes. Tossed with garlic oil and fresh herbs, these have a perfect balance of a crisp outer layer and soft inside. The only regret that we had was not savoring them long enough and being too generous with our furry, four-legged friend that came to hang out with us on the patio.

The giant cinnamon roll ($12) allowed us to finish off our meal with a sweet bite while we enjoyed the sunshine. The word giant doesn’t begin to cover the size of this thing, but if we weren’t already full we probably still would have crushed this. They make the dough from scratch and Chef Jenn Dahlen says this pastry is inspired by both her grandmother's cinnamon bread and orange rolls that were holiday favorites.

The icing had a refreshing, orange zest that helped to offset the richness of the cream cheese icing. After all the other food and drink that we had, we ended up eating about half before we boxed it up and saved it for a Monday morning pick-me-up.
Community's dining room. There's lots of space outside too.
Chris Wolfgang
Brunch would not have been complete without drinks in hand on a beautiful Sunday morning. We went the traditional route and had a bottle of Champagne that we got to pour into our choice of orange, grapefruit or cranberry juice ($20). Unlike some other popular brunch spots around town, Community puts the power into the hands of the consumer, so if you like a splash of juice to go with your bubbly, or don’t want to taste the alcohol at all, it’s up to you.

With so many other options to choose from on the menu like the donut sandwich, chilaquiles or giant biscuit bowl and gravy, we will certainly be back to brunch with our friends at Community and explore more of the menu during Sunday Funday brunch.

Another party tip: we really like Community's alcohol-free beer, Nada, if that is what's prescribed for the day. It's crisp, light and, well, you'd never know the difference.

Brunch is served Sundays only from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Community also has a few non-brunch items on the menu, like a Buffalo chicken sandwich, a standard smash burger and a Bavarian burger.

You can make reservations, too, which is always nice. Reserve your cinnamon roll now. Monday you'll thank yourself.

Community Beer Co., 3110 Commonwealth Dr. Wednesday – Thursday,11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.
