Dez Bryant Tweets "Fruity pebbles or Cap'n Crunch?" at 2 a.m.; So Much to Unpack

April 7, 2023 6:00AM

Cereal at 2 a.m. might be the best cereal.
Cereal at 2 a.m. might be the best cereal. Photo by Samantha Gades on Unsplash
Cereal is the weighted blanket of late-night snacks. The perfect little meal to help you go back to sleep. Not so heavy that it will smother you, but still comforting.

A bowl of cereal is also a bit nostalgic, reminiscent of Saturday morning cartoons. And when it's dark out, the house is silent and you're awake for whatever reason, cereal offers some level of peace.

Dez Bryant, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, had a choice to make at 2:44 a.m. Thursday morning. Should he pour a bowl of Fruity Pebbles or Cap'n Crunch? Lesser cereal enthusiasts likely would have just kept scrolling, but picking out cereal is one of the most important decisions I make all week, so several minutes later I found myself immersed in a powerful and passionate discourse on cereal.

Post Consumer Brands reports that half of all Americans begin their day with a bowl of cereal, and that the average American eats 10 pounds of cereal each year. So, it shouldn't be a surprise that many had a quick response for Bryant.
And Bryant's housekeeping habits demonstrate his clear devotion to the food group. Both cereals are in clear, easy-pour, airtight containers (it's beside the point if it's actually him doing the "housekeeping" or not; at some point, a directive was given.)

Bryant set the two containers out on his glossy, gold-streaked marble countertops, side by side to really ponder his choices, like how someone may pick out which shoes to pack for a vacation.

But the Tweets in response to Bryant's post are like peeking into people's pantries, offering some fascinating insight into a food that we all relate to, yet clearly on different levels. Some had suggestions on an easy way to solve this dilemma, while others were passionate about a particular cereal. And, yes, there was lots of chatter about the roof of the mouth, but one brilliant suggestion.

Here are some of our favorites:
Basic Beats might have the best advice for No. 88, which was actually a popular tip. Bet it is fire.
Bananas? That's bananas, but actually ... could work. Might have to try it soon.
Peanut Butter Cap'n Crunch is, in fact, a whole other beast and would create an entirely different decision tree. There were also a lot of comments (or votes) for Cinnamon Toast Crunch too. 
Plenty were on the Cap'n's team, and we like the chicken or tofu comparison.

But what about the roof-of-the-mouth cuts that Cap'n Crunch is notorious for?
Of course. Let those little golden barrels soak in the milk for a minute to get a touch soft. Al dente Cap'n. See, learned something new about cereal. Thanks, Dez. And as always, it was a catch. 
