Dallas, We Have Lift Off: CosMc's is Now Open in Dallas, McDonald's New Drink Concept

click to enlarge There's a full menu of options, but you can also make your own. But what beats a Popping Pear Slush? Courtesy of CosMc's

click to enlarge In addition to classics, there are some new bites at this spot, like McPops. Courtesy of CosMc's

McDonald’s is taking a bite out of America’s obsession with beverages. On Tuesday, March 19, a new concept, CosMc’s, opened at 6033 Campbell Road in Far North Dallas. This is the chain's first Texas location and only the second nationwide — the first opened in Bolingbrook, Illinois, in 2023.Nine “test and learn locations” will open across the Dallas and San Antonio areas in the coming months.This is McDonald’s answer to the exploding beverage-forward concept. From Dutch Bros to Swig and HTeaO, our collective thirst for drinks with plenty of riz (as the kids say — for charisma) is insatiable. Cars wrap around buildings, lined up in the drive-thru for drinks that cost as much and have the same calorie content as an entire meal.The drink menu includes lemonades, which can be caffeinated, as well as teas and coffees (hot and cold). Like anyone needs to be told, but you can customize your drinks here — it’s encouraged. Popular fan-favorites at the Bolingbrook location are Fruity Popping Boba, Tropical Spiceade, Energy Shot and Blackberry Mint Green Tea. Other options include a Sour Cherry Energy Burst, Churro Cold Brew Frappe and Island Pick-Me-Up Punch (which sounds like it needs rum).CosMc’s also has some food on the menu , including McMuffins and bites (hashbrowns, pretzels and McPops with hazelnut, apple cinnamon and cookie butter). There’s a snack box with crackers, almonds, pepperoni and apple slices. Plus, cookies, brownies and soft serve; hopefully, this new concept can keep the notoriously McBroken machines churning. If the soft serve machines do work, customers can get McFlurries, sundaes, cones and shakes.This is a full restaurant format with a walk-up counter and a drive-through. Online ordering is in development, and there will be particular counters for fly-bys.