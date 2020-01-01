 


Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

We felt privileged to sip on this ...EXPAND
We felt privileged to sip on this ...
courtesy Dallas Proper

Dallas Proper Brings Dallas a Proper Cocktail

Susie Oszustowicz | January 1, 2020 | 4:00am
New Year's Eve in Dallas can be a beating. Just deciding what to do is a beating. So, after canvasing the office, we learned that some of us chose to stay in.

We justified it by saying we're saving ourselves for the weekend.

And it's gonna be a great weekend thanks to our city's newest upscale cocktail lounge.

Dallas Proper, the newest cocktail spot that opened in the former Mister Rich space on Knox-Henderson, made its debut on New Year's Eve. (Trial by fire much?) They made it through, and we've gotten word they'll reopen Thursday.

We'll be first in line to get our mouths on some of their signature cocktails. They're offering 14 options classified as “Served Up on Henderson” or “On the Rocks, On Knox” for $12-$18, all by one of our favorite barmen, Kyle Hilla.

Our favorite? The Privileged. And not just because we kind of love the name.

This beautiful twist on a Negroni gives us just the right balance of warm, winter spices and bitter notes of Campari thanks to their painstaking efforts to make a winter spice-infused Campari. And you'll feel privileged to sip on this beauty.

Privileged ($13): Sipsmith gin, winter spice-infused Campari and Trincheri sweet vermouth, orange peel, cloves


Dallas Proper, 2918 N. Henderson Ave. (Knox-Henderson)

