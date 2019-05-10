Local Breweries Are Going After Sports Arenas and Convenience Stores With Larger Beer Cans

Rahr & Sons recently released two beers available in 19.2 fluid ounce format: the Dadgum IPA and Adios Pantalones cerveza. The move, they say, will help them get into more stadiums and convenience stores.

In the craft beer world, bigger definitely doesn't always mean better. But when it comes to can formats, some local brands are going big.

Rahr & Sons Brewing Company recently launched a 19.2-ounce can featuring two of their core beers, Adios Pantalones and Dadgum IPA. These taller cans — a classic beer can or bottle is 12 ounces — help touch into other markets where Rahr & Sons weren’t originally found.

“It opens up several different avenues for sales in music/sports arenas, music festivals and single-can purchases/sales at convenience stores (like QT),” says Jeff Woods, the creative director for Rahr & Sons.

What was once an oddity, locally speaking, is now becoming a normal part of brewing and packaging local craft beer. This new trend is catching on fast with other Dallas brewers who want to touch other markets. Deep Ellum Brewing Company and Community Brewing Company already are distributing out their own 19.2-ounce cans to various venues, restaurants and convenience stores throughout DFW.

“There is definitely a growing presence among local brewers with this canning trend, and people tend to really enjoy it, too.” — Greg McCarthy of Legal Draft Facebook

Arlington’s Legal Draft Beer Company is also tapping into this avenue of distribution with the release of their Nowhere But Texas Lager about a year ago.

“So far, it has been a really good success for us, and we’re looking at releasing another 19.2-ounce can this year, probably an IPA,” says Greg McCarthy, owner and founder of Legal Draft. “There is definitely a growing presence among local brewers with this canning trend, and people tend to really enjoy it, too.”

As more brewers continue to tap into this canning trend, that means we'll find more local flavor at venues where, at one time, only the commercial brands ruled supreme. The convenience is not only found at event venues but in the backyards of local drinkers who want to grill burgers or swim without having to grab another beer more often. This trend also helps those who just want to buy one beer, and yet would like a little extra than the typical 12-ounce cans.

The next year or two, we could see a dramatic increase in demand for this style of canning, which will provoke more brewers to tap in and tag along. You can find Rahr & Sons' new 19.2-ounce cans — as well as others mentioned in the story — throughout DFW at convenience and grocery stores where they're sold at single-can purchases. Next time you feel the need to go big, grab one of these bad boys to keep your drinking local.