 
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
| Dessert |

Boozy Dole Whip Hits Dallas

Lauren Drewes Daniels | April 29, 2021 | 4:00am
The Dole Whip is topped with a healthy dose of dark rum at 4 Kahunas Tiki Bar and Lounge. Go early, they sell out quickly.EXPAND
The Dole Whip is topped with a healthy dose of dark rum at 4 Kahunas Tiki Bar and Lounge. Go early, they sell out quickly.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
AA
^
Keep Dallas Observer Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.

Support Us

It’s odd what things garner a cult-like following: David Koresh, YETI coolers, Farmville.

Dole Whip is not, however, one of those things. Of all the silly things on this ball of dirt spinning through space, a strong affection for the chilled pineapple treat makes perfect sense. It's a simple delight. With rum added to it ...  Goodness. Swipe right all day.

Dole Whip was born at a tiki bar in Disneyland of all places and gets its name from the fruit producer, who was a sponsor at the park and makes the mix. According to Disney Food Blog, Dole Whip was first served at the Enchanted Tiki Room and in the Tiki Juice Bar in Adventureland in 1986. It's also served at Disney World, where the Tiki Terrace took note of parents pouring their savings and life into their kids all day and blended rum into the treat. Mahalo!

Related Stories

So, while the whip has been served at amusement parks on both coasts for decades, it’s not been as easy to find — or as easy as it should be, anyway — in the wide swath of land between.

And even though Amazon sells bags of the vegan mix, it requires a soft-serve machine to whip it into proper shape. Lucky for us, two places in North Texas recently jumped in the rum-laced Dole Whip game: Swizzle on Lowest Greenville and 4 Kahunas Tiki Bar and Lounge in Arlington.

While I was doing recon this weekend something interesting happened that demonstrated the popularity of this dessert. As the bartender at 4 Kahunas poured a drink from the machine, four people lounging on wicker chairs nearby said rather loudly in surprisingly perfect unison, “Dole Whip?” Followed by one lone voice that spoke for the whole room, “That changes everything.”

Soon the bartender was carrying a tray after tray to different tables, emptying to the tank in the machine.

The Dole whip at SwizzleEXPAND
The Dole whip at Swizzle
Swizzle

Jan Reyes at Swizzle says customers are making trips to their restaurant just to have it, “Whether their first experience of this pineapple treat was at Disneyland, in Hawaii or even at our own Texas State Fair, it’s a staple in tiki culture."

Reyes says they keep their machine churning all day to keep up with the demand. "If they grew up eating it, they get excited to see it on the menu. They eat for appetizers, dinner and dessert or drink it as a cocktail with rum,” she says.

Swizzle offers a straight cup ($8), a float made with pineapple juice ($10) or they'll add a shot of Don Q Reserva 7 ($13). Same at 4 Kahunas; you can get it straight or with a shot of dark rum poured over.

Pineapple Grill in Hurst also has Dole Whip, and they said they sell about 200 of the desserts each week. Instead of rum, they add li hing mui, which is similar to Tajin but a bit sweeter.

Below are a few other area places we found that carry Dole Whip, none of which require a flight to the coast or a theme park:

Hawaiian Bros. (inside Revolving Kitchen), 520 Shepherd Drive, Garland. Takeout only.

Pure Poke, 6750 Gaylord Parkway, Frisco

Pokéworks, 8041 Walnut Hill Lane, No. 812, Dallas

Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.

 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.