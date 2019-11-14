Fine China’s New Cocktail Will Help You See the (Bamboo) Forest for the Trees

It's getting that time of year when we can't slow down or take a breath because we might miss something — a Friendsgiving, a tree lighting, a new cocktail menu, etc. But we're going to encourage you to slow things down and enjoy the forest for the trees.

Here to help really slow things down, perhaps to an absolute standstill, is one of Fine China's new cocktails released this week during its brand relaunch, the Bamboo Forest.

This cocktail hits you with not just one rum, but two, and one is aged, giving it a richer flavor. To cool down the (flavor) temperature, they use a spiced pear liqueur and orgeat (a modifier made with orangeflower water and usually almonds). The result is a warming, winter-friendly, tiki-ish tipple that will force you to slow down and sip it again.

To take a beat and enjoy this cocktail and more of their relaunched items, join them for their brand relaunch event from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. RSVP at finechinaparty.com.

Bamboo Forest ($10): Bacardi Light Rum, Bacardi Anejo 4-year rum, St. George Spiced Pear, lime, orgeat



Fine China, 1914 Commerce St. in The Statler (downtown)