Ben’s Cookies Brings England’s Best to Dallas

England's best cookies are now available in the U.S., and you can indulge right here in Dallas.
Ben’s Cookies — contrary to the name — aren’t actually Ben’s. Rather, the European cookie shop is the brainchild of Helge Rubenstein, who started baking cookies in her home kitchen in Oxford in 1983. Today, the Ben’s Cookies logo is universally worshiped, with locations around the U.K., Asia and the Middle East. Dallas’ Snider Plaza location marks the cookie chain’s second outlet in the U.S. But based on our initial taste test, we anticipate there’ll be lots more.
You’ll see the oven in the back of the Snider Plaza location spitting out cookies as soon as you walk in. Hopefully, you hit the jackpot and a fresh batch is being baked when you visit: the aromas of melted chocolate, butter and fresh cookie dough will melt you. What comes out of the oven makes your standard grocery-store cookie pale in comparison.
The cookies aren’t cheap. A seven-pack sells for $18, and a 15-pack will set you back $35. But our verdict is that the texture makes these cookies worth the price. A crispy golden exterior caves into a warm, gooey center.
Other flavors are just as tempting. Try the Orange and Milk Chocolate, a candied orange cookie that’s studded with milk chocolate chunks. The Caramelized Crunch cookie has crunchy caramel bits packed inside. Variations like the Cranberry White Chocolate and Snickerdoodle add both extra color and allure to the stocked bakery shelves.
Enjoy your treats at the barstool seating that's tucked away at the side of the store. The shop is open into the evening hours, but we suggest arriving early. Cookies tend to run out early in the day. And now we know why.
Ben's Cookies 3406 Rosedale Ave., Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. -– 8 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.