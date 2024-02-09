 Frank Seoul in Carrollton Pairs Corn Dogs with Sweets and Teas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look

Sugar and Corn Dogs? Anything is Possible at Frank Seoul in Carrollton

If you're a fan of Korean snacks, Frank Seoul is worth exploring.
February 9, 2024
Sugar coated corn dogs are a big thing.
Sugar coated corn dogs are a big thing. Alexis Castillo
Share this:
You won’t find Korean bites at your traditional American fast food joint, but at Frank Seoul, a South Korea-based snack cafe with locations in Frisco and Carrollton, corn dogs are the star of the show. Sure, it may be miles away from our Dallas skyline, but these dogs prove to be worth the drive.

As per typical cafe fashion, coffee items such as dalgona milk coffee, Korean mix coffee, sea salt caramel coffee, strawberry iced latte or even just a classic iced cafe latte are available.

For those who are picky about their caffeine intake, Frank Seoul offers non-coffee items, including a house strawberryade and yuzade, which are refreshing Sprite-based sodas with fresh fruit infusion that are good midday pick-me-ups. The yuzade is a slightly more adventurous experience, described as a “citrus tea.”
click to enlarge Strawberryade, yuzude and Dalgona Matcha Tea at Frank Seoul in Carrollton
In addition to teas and corn dogs, lots of soda and fruit drinks are available. Dalgona Matcha Tea is on the right.
Alexis Castillo
Matcha lovers, don’t be shy. While a good old-fashioned iced matcha latte is on offer, check out the dalgona matcha tea, a creamy beverage with Dalgona toffee — similar to a Biscoff cookie. If you’re new to matcha but love a sweet treat, don’t be afraid to give this one a go.
click to enlarge Dalgona, Korean-style honeycomb toffee
Dalgona is a Korean-style honeycomb toffee that is used in matcha tea drink.
Alexis Castillo
Now onto the real stars of the show: the Korean corn dogs. There are 10 variations here, and we tried three. Something we sort of had to wrap our heads around here is that all of the dogs can be rolled in sugar. Sometimes it works, but sometimes we’re not so sure.

All the corn dogs here are made with pork franks, but you can upgrade to premium beef. In addition to sugar, corn dogs can be topped with cheese, and there are other sauces at a self-serve counter like hot sauce, mustard, ketchup, honey garlic and a maple sauce.

We started with the No. 6, a half-and-half hot dog for $4.49. The top part is a giant mozzarella stick — you might get a good five bites of fried batter and stringy cheese before you get to the dog. While the meat inside is tasty, these aren’t flavored with anything super crazy or unique. If you’re down to give the half-and-half a try, we’d recommend pairing it with the honey garlic sauce offered at the counter, perhaps not the sugar.
click to enlarge A corn dog covered in tiny cubed fries.
A corn dog covered in tiny cubed fries and a sprinkle of sugar.
Alexis Castillo
Next, we tried No. 4, potato cheese dog with crispy potatoes on the outside and mozzarella cheese inside, for $5.99. OK, let’s be real. The outer potatoes are basically mini french fries, so obviously it’s delicious. Unless you’re really into granulated sugar, we wouldn’t recommend adding it here.

The last corn dog we tried was No. 8, the cream cheese dog ($4.49), served with a side of grape jam for extra sweetness. This is a great option if you’re not a fan of stringy mozzarella. And, yes, you can roll this in sugar, and the warm cream cheese and jam go great together.

If you’re an avid Korean snack enthusiast, Frank Seoul is definitely worth the trip, and you won’t leave hungry. You may even gain a new appreciation for sugar and pork pairings.

Frank Seoul, 2540 Old Denton Road, Carrollton. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. –10:30 p.m.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.

Trending

The 10 Worst Date Restaurants in Dallas

Food & Drink News

The 10 Worst Date Restaurants in Dallas

By Carly May Gravley
South Polk Pizzeria: Neo-New York Style Pizza and 'Only Winners'

First Look

South Polk Pizzeria: Neo-New York Style Pizza and 'Only Winners'

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
In the Kitchen and Over the Line, Toxicity in the Restaurant Industry

Food & Drink News

In the Kitchen and Over the Line, Toxicity in the Restaurant Industry

By Tyler Hicks
First Look: Green Point Seafood Bar Brings Memories of Cape Town to Dallas

First Look

First Look: Green Point Seafood Bar Brings Memories of Cape Town to Dallas

By Hank Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation