Sugar and Corn Dogs? Anything is Possible at Frank Seoul in Carrollton

You won’t find Korean bites at your traditional American fast food joint, but at Frank Seoul, a South Korea-based snack cafe with locations in Frisco and Carrollton, corn dogs are the star of the show. Sure, it may be miles away from our Dallas skyline, but these dogs prove to be worth the drive.
As per typical cafe fashion, coffee items such as dalgona milk coffee, Korean mix coffee, sea salt caramel coffee, strawberry iced latte or even just a classic iced cafe latte are available.
For those who are picky about their caffeine intake, Frank Seoul offers non-coffee items, including a house strawberryade and yuzade, which are refreshing Sprite-based sodas with fresh fruit infusion that are good midday pick-me-ups. The yuzade is a slightly more adventurous experience, described as a “citrus tea.”
All the corn dogs here are made with pork franks, but you can upgrade to premium beef. In addition to sugar, corn dogs can be topped with cheese, and there are other sauces at a self-serve counter like hot sauce, mustard, ketchup, honey garlic and a maple sauce.
We started with the No. 6, a half-and-half hot dog for $4.49. The top part is a giant mozzarella stick — you might get a good five bites of fried batter and stringy cheese before you get to the dog. While the meat inside is tasty, these aren’t flavored with anything super crazy or unique. If you’re down to give the half-and-half a try, we’d recommend pairing it with the honey garlic sauce offered at the counter, perhaps not the sugar.
The last corn dog we tried was No. 8, the cream cheese dog ($4.49), served with a side of grape jam for extra sweetness. This is a great option if you’re not a fan of stringy mozzarella. And, yes, you can roll this in sugar, and the warm cream cheese and jam go great together.
If you’re an avid Korean snack enthusiast, Frank Seoul is definitely worth the trip, and you won’t leave hungry. You may even gain a new appreciation for sugar and pork pairings.
Frank Seoul, 2540 Old Denton Road, Carrollton. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. –10:30 p.m.