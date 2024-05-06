 In Uptown Dallas, Maji Sushi Steps Into Yutaka Sushi Bistro's Space | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Sushi Swap: Maji Sushi Takes Over Yutaka's Old Digs in Uptown Dallas

We check out Maji Sushi's nearly infinite number of sushi options.
May 6, 2024
That's some big nigiri, though Maji Sushi called this bluefin tuna and hamachi 'sushi.'
That's some big nigiri, though Maji Sushi called this bluefin tuna and hamachi 'sushi.' Aaren Prody
Share this:
Maji Sushi just opened shop where beloved Yutaka Sushi Bistro stood before closing after 17 years.

This new sushi haven is serving generously portioned, high-quality sushi in a casual atmosphere. The people of Uptown are rejoicing to have a staple sushi spot back along McKinney Avenue.

A near-infinite amount of combinations make up the menu. You could come here weekly for a year and not have a repeat order. The menu is nine pages long, 10 if you include the separate nigiri/sashimi page you're given with the menu. It's the Cheesecake Factory of sushi menus.
click to enlarge Maji Sushi dining room in Dallas.
Maji Sushi has taken over the spot where Yutaka Sushi Bistro was previously.
Aaren Prody
Here's a quick rundown: lunch specials, drink menu, soup and salad, appetizers, regular rolls, deep-fried rolls, baked rolls, riceless rolls, special rolls, Maji's special dishes and dessert. Also, they kept some of Yutaka's popular rolls while adding some of their own into the mix, in case you're still mourning the former.

If you're a menu previewer before you go to a restaurant ... just trust. They'll have something you'll like. They have it all. If you can imagine it, it's probably on this menu. Don't stress.

We got a good lay of the land with their seaweed salad, Snow Mountain roll, bluefin tuna nigiri and hamachi sushi.
click to enlarge Maji seaweed salad
Seaweed is much more appealing in Maji's salad than on the beach.
Aaren Prody
Seaweed salad sounds pretty horrendous by name, especially if your only experience with seaweed is when it's wedged between your toes on a beach.

When it's put in a salad, though, some magic occurs. It's not going to make any hall of fame for dishes, but it is simple, reliable and refreshing, and sometimes that's all you need to get things started. It's served cold, slightly sweet and has a big sesame flavor.

Next, we tried two pieces of nigiri, which are labeled as "sushi" on the menu. One was bluefin tuna and the other was hamachi (yellowtail tuna). These were probably the largest pieces of nigiri we've ever been served. We can't imagine how much bigger they'd be if you're on the sushi chef's good side.

Fresh seafood has been a common theme for all the new sushi restaurants opening recently, and Maji continues the standard of melt-in-your-mouth cuts.
click to enlarge The Snow Mountain roll at Maji
The Snow Mountain roll at Maji
Aaren Prody
We finished things off with the Snow Mountain roll. It's yellowtail and cucumber wrapped with white tuna and crab meat and topped with a sweet sauce and mayo. The two sauces flavor the whole roll, but the fresh seafood still comes through.

The menu doesn't say that it's imitation crab, so that's something to keep in mind, but the roll was tasty regardless.

Maji's look and feel is low-key, especially for Uptown. It's squeezed between a Palm Beach Tan and Mattress Firm. No frills, just high-quality fish and plenty of rolls to come back for. Again. And again.

Maji Sushi, 2633 McKinney Ave. No. 140. Tuesday - Friday, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. & 5 - 9 p.m.; Saturday, 12 - 10 p.m.; Sunday, 12 - 9 p.m.; closed Monday.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Contact: Aaren Prody
Dallas Grocery Store Aims for World-Record Avocado Display; 5/$1 Sale After

Food & Drink News

Dallas Grocery Store Aims for World-Record Avocado Display; 5/$1 Sale After

By Danielle Beller
Dallas Snubbed as Two Frisco Restaurants Make Yelp's Best Brunch List

Brunch

Dallas Snubbed as Two Frisco Restaurants Make Yelp's Best Brunch List

By Aaren Prody
The Essential Tex-Mex of Dallas

Best Of Dallas

The Essential Tex-Mex of Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Discounted and Free Food for Teacher Appreciation Week in Dallas

Education

Discounted and Free Food for Teacher Appreciation Week in Dallas

By Carly May Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation