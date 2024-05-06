Sushi Swap: Maji Sushi Takes Over Yutaka's Old Digs in Uptown Dallas

Maji Sushi just opened shop where beloved Yutaka Sushi Bistro stood before closing after 17 years.
This new sushi haven is serving generously portioned, high-quality sushi in a casual atmosphere. The people of Uptown are rejoicing to have a staple sushi spot back along McKinney Avenue.
A near-infinite amount of combinations make up the menu. You could come here weekly for a year and not have a repeat order. The menu is nine pages long, 10 if you include the separate nigiri/sashimi page you're given with the menu. It's the Cheesecake Factory of sushi menus.
If you're a menu previewer before you go to a restaurant ... just trust. They'll have something you'll like. They have it all. If you can imagine it, it's probably on this menu. Don't stress.
We got a good lay of the land with their seaweed salad, Snow Mountain roll, bluefin tuna nigiri and hamachi sushi.
When it's put in a salad, though, some magic occurs. It's not going to make any hall of fame for dishes, but it is simple, reliable and refreshing, and sometimes that's all you need to get things started. It's served cold, slightly sweet and has a big sesame flavor.
Next, we tried two pieces of nigiri, which are labeled as "sushi" on the menu. One was bluefin tuna and the other was hamachi (yellowtail tuna). These were probably the largest pieces of nigiri we've ever been served. We can't imagine how much bigger they'd be if you're on the sushi chef's good side.
Fresh seafood has been a common theme for all the new sushi restaurants opening recently, and Maji continues the standard of melt-in-your-mouth cuts.
The menu doesn't say that it's imitation crab, so that's something to keep in mind, but the roll was tasty regardless.
Maji's look and feel is low-key, especially for Uptown. It's squeezed between a Palm Beach Tan and Mattress Firm. No frills, just high-quality fish and plenty of rolls to come back for. Again. And again.
Maji Sushi, 2633 McKinney Ave. No. 140. Tuesday - Friday, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. & 5 - 9 p.m.; Saturday, 12 - 10 p.m.; Sunday, 12 - 9 p.m.; closed Monday.