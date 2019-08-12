 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The Whippersnapper has a new facade.EXPAND
The Whippersnapper has a new facade.
Susie Oszustowicz

Get Obliviated at the Whip’s Pop-Up, The Leaky Cauldron

Susie Oszustowicz | August 12, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

The Whip is at it again with its second kitschy pop-up, and this time they've gone full-tilt into the wizarding world.

The facade will have you saying "alohomora" thanks to the refreshed paint job that took it from the Drunken Clam to the rickety doors of The Leaky Cauldron, a Harry Potter-themed spot.

Open the doors, and you're greeted by a dark, smoky room with the floating candles that look just like those that levitate above the Great Hall, and your favorite bar staff decked out like your favorite characters — think Hufflepuff uniforms, Dobby the house-elf and even a snitch. (Though you'll have to catch the snitch for a picture, and she's quite quick!) And make sure to get an eye-full of the sexy portraits of Hermione and Hagrid.

"We've created a venue that doesn't take itself very seriously, and the vibe reflects that, allowing us to be fluid and use slow months and do these pop-ups. We know they'll have massive followings and are also incredibly fun for us to put together through design, experience and the artwork," says co-owner of This and That Hospitality Brandon Hays.

Our favorite Whip bartender, Cubby, whipped us up a love potion.EXPAND
Our favorite Whip bartender, Cubby, whipped us up a love potion.
Susie Oszustowicz

The character-clad bar staff serve four themed drinks: the Amortentia love potion ($9), fire whiskey ($10), Dumbledrop ($9) and the Polyjuice potion shot ($8). If you'd rather a half-giant portion of potion, go for the 40-ounce butter beer ($10), simply a 40 with a sticker.

The cocktails are all well made and approachable, though we'd have loved to see a little more smoke or a cocktail with a little more dissonance. If you need a counter-spell to the giggle juice, their sister restaurant, High Fives, will deliver you a left coaster ($9), chicken strips ($8), tater tots ($4) or their cravable Sunday sandwich ($8).

From left: Dumbledrop, butter beer, Polyjuice potion, Amortentia, fire whiskeyEXPAND
From left: Dumbledrop, butter beer, Polyjuice potion, Amortentia, fire whiskey
Susie Oszustowicz

Overall, the experience will have you thinking that the backdoor will lead you straight to Diagon Alley. Just be sure to call an Uber and avoid the Dementors.

Visit the Leaky Cauldron before its closing date of Sept. 7.

The Whippersnapper, 1806 McMillan Ave. (Knox-Henderson). 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >