Get Obliviated at the Whip’s Pop-Up, The Leaky Cauldron

The Whip is at it again with its second kitschy pop-up, and this time they've gone full-tilt into the wizarding world.

The facade will have you saying "alohomora" thanks to the refreshed paint job that took it from the Drunken Clam to the rickety doors of The Leaky Cauldron, a Harry Potter-themed spot.

Open the doors, and you're greeted by a dark, smoky room with the floating candles that look just like those that levitate above the Great Hall, and your favorite bar staff decked out like your favorite characters — think Hufflepuff uniforms, Dobby the house-elf and even a snitch. (Though you'll have to catch the snitch for a picture, and she's quite quick!) And make sure to get an eye-full of the sexy portraits of Hermione and Hagrid.

"We've created a venue that doesn't take itself very seriously, and the vibe reflects that, allowing us to be fluid and use slow months and do these pop-ups. We know they'll have massive followings and are also incredibly fun for us to put together through design, experience and the artwork," says co-owner of This and That Hospitality Brandon Hays.

EXPAND Our favorite Whip bartender, Cubby, whipped us up a love potion. Susie Oszustowicz

The character-clad bar staff serve four themed drinks: the Amortentia love potion ($9), fire whiskey ($10), Dumbledrop ($9) and the Polyjuice potion shot ($8). If you'd rather a half-giant portion of potion, go for the 40-ounce butter beer ($10), simply a 40 with a sticker.

The cocktails are all well made and approachable, though we'd have loved to see a little more smoke or a cocktail with a little more dissonance. If you need a counter-spell to the giggle juice, their sister restaurant, High Fives, will deliver you a left coaster ($9), chicken strips ($8), tater tots ($4) or their cravable Sunday sandwich ($8).

EXPAND From left: Dumbledrop, butter beer, Polyjuice potion, Amortentia, fire whiskey Susie Oszustowicz

Overall, the experience will have you thinking that the backdoor will lead you straight to Diagon Alley. Just be sure to call an Uber and avoid the Dementors.

Visit the Leaky Cauldron before its closing date of Sept. 7.

The Whippersnapper, 1806 McMillan Ave. (Knox-Henderson). 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday.