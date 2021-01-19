A Local Guide to Girl Scout Cookie and Craft Beer Pairings

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Tables are already set up with stacks of cookies and wee little Girl Scouts hiding behind them, honing their sales skills and testing your gullibility. Despite the pandemic, they're still out at some regular spots, but there are some online options and delivery. Asking Facebook is the best bet on finding out specifics on that.

We spend a lot of time thinking of ways to support the local economy and fulfill our own vices. This might be our best marriage of those two things yet: Here we look at some of our favorite Girl Scout cookies and local beers.

Shortbread/Trefoils + Peticolas’ Velvet Hammer

So, you’re a purist. You have faith in what’s sustained you thus far and aren’t easily tempted by flashy new styles. Shortbread cookies send you back to a simpler time. Further, Peticolas Brewing Co.'s Velvet Hammer is one of the pillars of the North Texas craft beer scene.

The beer would definitely take the lead in this dance. The 9% ABV amber ale has a sweet nature but with a touch of sass to remind you it’s beer, not cake. Peticolas (1301 Pace St., Design District) is open for beer to go noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

An interesting new beer on the block that might also make an interesting pairing is Name Drop by Oak Cliff Brewing. They partnered with local baker Five Mile Chocolate and Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters on a hefty 13% ABV Imperial Stout.

Caramel deLights + Lakewood’s Temptress

Hot take: Caramel Delights are the best of the Girl Scout brand, no question. Now that the gloves are off, let’s sit down and work through this problem by presenting just my side of the argument; they have varying textures, layers of contrasting and complementary flavors and they're tactile.

If you’ve never been one to say “this is too sweet,” then Caramel Delights and a Temptress from Lakewood Brewing are a salacious pair. And wasn’t more salaciousness one of your New Year's resolutions? Lakewood (2302 Executive Drive, Garland) is open 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

If you’re a whiskey drinker, Herman Marshall’s Texas Rye Whiskey would show all its superstar powers here, hitting on the caramel notes of those little gooey orbs.

Lemonade/Lemon Ups + Community’s Witbier

Lemonades are a personal favorite. But, Lemon Ups are a new lemon option and apparently come with inspirational messages stamped on the top, such as “I’m a Go-Getter.” Darn right, you gonna go get this cookie in your mouth.

Downing a row of lemon cookies in one sitting calls for balance. That’s why Community Beer Co.'s Witbier comes to mind here. This spiced wheat beer has just a touch of bitter from orange peel, but coriander adds an earthy floral veneer. Everyone — cookies, wheat, lemon, orange peel and even oddball coriander — is friends here, holding hands, skipping along, happy as a field of dandelions.

Community (1530 Inspiration Drive, No. 200, Design District) is open noon to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Thin Mints + OHB’s Vanilla Porter

You might think we’d try to find a sweet, chocolate beer here. But, nah, let the cookie sing. And since the rule is you must eat an entire sleeve, you don’t want to overdo it on chocolate. A nice cabernet sauvignon would work well, such as Daou Winery’s 2018 cabernet sauvignon.

Oak Highlands Brewery’s Vanilla Porter feels like it would pair best, the warm vanilla a nice escort to the mint, but not overpowering. The brewery (10484 Brockwood Road, Northeast Dallas) is open for beer to go 1 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

EXPAND Peanut butter patties pair nicely with a dark heavy beer. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Peanut Butter Patties (Tagalongs) or Peanut Butter Sandwich (Dosidos) + Rahr’s Winter Warmer

Full transparency: There’s never been a time when a box of Tagalongs lasted in this dwelling (or any dwelling I’ve dwelled in) for more than a day. That’s actually laughable. Five hours tops. And we same-house dwellers don’t fight much, but we’ll go full Real Housewives over sandwiches versus patties. So, not sure if bringing alcohol into the mix is a good idea or not, but it’s 2021, so what could go wrong?

Party tip: Stay away from a hoppy beer when it comes to eating peanut butter. Rahr’s Barrel Aged Winter Warmer feels like an amazing play here, but it might be hard to find since it was a pre-holiday release. In that case, go for Rahr's Winter Warmer, an 8% ABV with warm toffee and chocolate flavors.