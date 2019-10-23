 


The interior of BullionEXPAND
The interior of Bullion
Michelin Is Hosting Its First Texas Event in Dallas

Taylor Adams | October 23, 2019 | 4:00am
Michelin has chosen Bullion as its first ever Texas spot for the Michelin on the Road dinner.

Nov. 10, Bullion’s Michelin-star chef and owner Bruno Davaillon will join with pastry chef Ricardo “Ricchi” Sanchez and chef Michael Cimarusti of two Michelin-starred Providence in Los Angeles for a six-course dinner at the downtown restaurant.

They’ll start with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. followed by a seated tasting menu with wine pairings. Expect four savory courses, a cheese course and dessert from the chefs.

“We’re very excited that Michelin has chosen Bullion for their first-ever event in Texas,” Davaillon says. “It will be an honor for me to work with my friend Michael Cimarusti again to create an exciting tasting menu for guests that evening. We have a lot of surprises in store and, of course, Chef Ricchi will help us finish the dinner with an incredible dessert.”

Tickets will cost you $195 for this one.

Bullion, 400 S. Record St., Dallas (downtown).

