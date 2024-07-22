 New Harwood District Sushi Restaurant brings Sexy, Chic Vibes | Dallas Observer
Harwood District Prepares for Sexy and Chic New Sushi Restaurant

At this rate, we'll never run out of upscale sushi restaurants in Dallas.
July 22, 2024
We can feel the vibes through this rendering of the TEN patio.
We can feel the vibes through this rendering of the TEN patio.
The Harwood District has a seductive and chic new sushi spot coming to The Union next month.

TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar is a venture of longtime restaurateurs and business partners John “JT” Reed and Leslie Nguyen of Daily Dose Hospitality. The brand already has two other locations — in Houston and in Irvine, California — and after being impressed by Dallas' food scene, the duo will debut a third restaurant in Big D.

This new venture combines sushi with Pan-Asian dishes, so guests can indulge in raw food, steaks or a curry dish.

click to enlarge
A spread of TEN Sushi + Cocktail's artistic dishes.
Wales Communications

The 4,295-square-foot space holds a 14-seat mainstay circular bar and a 16-seat dining and lounge area. Bringing it to life are floor-to-ceiling Asian street art murals by California artist Jason Roose, bamboo flooring, Chinese lanterns, cherry blossoms and splashes of seductive pinks against the restaurant's matte black canvas.
click to enlarge
A rendering of the 14-seat bar inside TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar.
Wales Communications
Reed and Nguyen want guests to feel like they've stepped into a new environment when arriving, so each of their restaurants has its own personality but follows the same scheme. During the day, TEN will be an ideal spot for casual and formal business lunches, and at night it will transition to a sexy and chic dining experience. Naturally.

It's hip. It's cutting edge. And it's opening Friday, August 2. Happy hour will be Monday – Friday, 3–6 p.m., and a generously sized lunch menu will be offered Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
