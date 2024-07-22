Harwood District Prepares for Sexy and Chic New Sushi Restaurant

The Harwood District has a seductive and chic new sushi spot coming to The Union next month.
TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar is a venture of longtime restaurateurs and business partners John “JT” Reed and Leslie Nguyen of Daily Dose Hospitality. The brand already has two other locations — in Houston and in Irvine, California — and after being impressed by Dallas' food scene, the duo will debut a third restaurant in Big D.
This new venture combines sushi with Pan-Asian dishes, so guests can indulge in raw food, steaks or a curry dish.
The 4,295-square-foot space holds a 14-seat mainstay circular bar and a 16-seat dining and lounge area. Bringing it to life are floor-to-ceiling Asian street art murals by California artist Jason Roose, bamboo flooring, Chinese lanterns, cherry blossoms and splashes of seductive pinks against the restaurant's matte black canvas.
It's hip. It's cutting edge. And it's opening Friday, August 2. Happy hour will be Monday – Friday, 3–6 p.m., and a generously sized lunch menu will be offered Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.