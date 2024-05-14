Surf Camp Is an Urban Oasis in The East Quarter

So this will come as no surprise, but fun is at the top of the menu at Surf Camp, Badovinus' rooftop bar and restaurant in the East Quarter, which occupies the third floor above National Anthem and Brass Ram. Self-described as a "rooftop refreshments and fair-weather snack bar," Surf Camp delivers on those promises from start to finish.
There's a copious selection of beer in cans available, and the nine different wine options by the glass may be the most expansive we've seen while sitting outdoors. If you're cutting out the alcohol, there's also a trio of mocktails available, as well as Hawaiian shaved ice flavored with house-made syrups that will beat back the heat.
It's difficult to go to any Nick Badovinus venture and not get a burger, a longing that nods back to the original Off-Site Kitchen, which closed in 2015. At Surf Camp, the OSK vibes are strong, with the basic cheeseburger checking in at just nine bucks, dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo. We bumped our burger up to the "Goin Back To Cali" ($13), which added queso Oaxaca, guacamole, bacon and tajin.
In a chat with the Dallas Morning News' Sarah Blaskovich last fall, Badovinus suggested that Surf Camp would be one of several themes that the rooftop bar might employ, and hinted that come spring of 2024, the Surf Camp concept would be retired. On our visit a few weeks back, our server knew of no such plans, which we hope is a sign that Surf Camp is here to stay. It's the urban oasis that we could all use a little more of.
Surf Camp, 2130 Commerce St., Third Floor. Wednesday – Thursday, 4–10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 4–11 p.m.; Sunday, 4–9 p.m.