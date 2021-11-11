Support Us

Openings and Closings

Parterre is Now Open in Downtown with Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner and Cocktails

November 11, 2021 4:00AM

Lauren Drewes Daniels
Parterre is a new cafe now open in downtown Dallas along Elm Street in Santander Tower on Elm Street, the building with the big WeWork logo on one side. This beautiful new space is a concept from Mike Mettendorf, who also owns State Street Coffee in the State Thomas neighborhood and La Reunion in the Bishop Arts District. This new cafe will offer coffee and breakfast in the morning and cocktails and small bites for lunch and dinner.

Parterre means “on the ground” in French, but in a press release it's also the namesake of ornamental French gardens and was later adopted to describe “the standing room found abreast vintage theatre stages.” The owner chose this specific name to reflect the “historic theatres that once lined Elm Street in downtown Dallas, as well as to highlight their love of plants," according to a press release.
Parterre's interior is light-filled and open.
Parterre's interior is light-filled and open.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Parterre will offer a full menu of coffee and espresso made with a La Marzocco espresso machine. They use single-origin beans roasted in-house and by their local partner, Novel Coffee Roasters.

For morning pastries, they’ll serve goods from La Casita Bakeshop.

For the menu, Parterre will cure and smoke their own meats. “From the kitchen, expect brisket and house-made-bacon tacos in the morning, jambon beurre and smoked salmon for lunch, then visit in the evenings for elegant apps, entrees and charcuterie,” according to a press release.
The exterior view of Parterre, which is on the ground floor of Santander Tower.
The exterior view of Parterre, which is on the ground floor of Santander Tower.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Once they get settled in, we'll for sure take a look. The space is beautiful and open with a lot of indoor dining space.

Parterre, 1601 Elm St., Suite 120. Weekdays 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Weekends 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

