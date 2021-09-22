Westlake Brewing in Deep Ellum Takes Gold at Great American Beer Festival

Our very own Westlake Brewing Co. in Deep Ellum, who we spent some time getting to know earlier this year, took home a medal. Their beer Peter Porter won gold in the brown porter category.
Brewer Peter Hemmingsen, who named the beer like it’s his own son, says that dry and easy-drinking English-style beers have always been a favorite of his. He attributes his success to "authentic malts from the UK to build a true-to-style porter, matched with a proper water profile and a healthy fermentation."
Another North Texas brewery took home a medal. With impeccable timing, Fort Worth’s Cowtown Brewing Co. won silver in the Dortmunder or German-Style Oktober category for their beer High Brau, a 5.5% ABV brewed with German malts and Czech Saaz hops.
In all, 10 Texas breweries brought home 13 medals; three took home two each.
True Anomaly Brewing in Houston won a gold for Sea of Waves in the wood- and barrel-aged sour beers and a silver for Scout in the international lager category.
Real Ale Brewing Co. from Blanco won a bronze for Oktoberfest in the German-Styler Maerzen and a silver for Real Heavy, a Scotch Ale.
Galveston Bay Beer Co. won bronze for Bull Shark, a Scottish-style ale and Captian’s Coffee Stout won bronze in coffee stout or porter.
You can find the full list of winners on the GABF site.