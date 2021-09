Westlake Brewing in Deep Ellum Takes Gold at Great American Beer Festival

click to enlarge Brewer Peter Hemmingsen's Peter Porter won gold. Lauren Drewes Daniels







The 35th edition of The Brewers Association’s annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF) started in early September with nearly 10,000 beers, each of which was tasted and inspected by 170 judges over 17 days. It's the largest beer competition in the world. After it was all said and sipped, 290 medals were awarded to some 265 breweries.Our very own, who we spent some time getting to know earlier this year , took home a medal. Their beer Peter Porter won gold in the brown porter category.Brewer Peter Hemmingsen, who named the beer like it’s his own son, says that dry and easy-drinking English-style beers have always been a favorite of his. He attributes his success to "authentic malts from the UK to build a true-to-style porter, matched with a proper water profile and a healthy fermentation."Peter’s Porter is only on tap in the brewery at the moment, but cans will be available as a winter seasonal in a couple of months.Another North Texas brewery took home a medal. With impeccable timing, Fort Worth’swon silver in the Dortmunder or German-Style Oktober category for their beer High Brau , a 5.5% ABV brewed with German malts and Czech Saaz hops.In all, 10 Texas breweries brought home 13 medals; three took home two each.in Houston won a gold for Sea of Waves in the wood- and barrel-aged sour beers and a silver for Scout in the international lager category.. from Blanco won a bronze for Oktoberfest in the German-Styler Maerzen and a silver for Real Heavy, a Scotch Ale.won bronze for Bull Shark, a Scottish-style ale and Captian’s Coffee Stout won bronze in coffee stout or porter.You can find the full list of winners on the GABF site