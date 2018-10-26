 


A rendering of Merit Coffee's forthcoming Deep Ellum location.EXPAND
A rendering of Merit Coffee's forthcoming Deep Ellum location.
courtesy Merit Coffee

San Antonio's Local Coffee Opening Shops In Deep Ellum, Highland Park

Beth Rankin | October 26, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

San Antonio-based Local Coffee and its roaster, Merit Roasting Co., are expanding into Dallas with two coffee shops called Merit Coffee.

Both the Deep Ellum location, in the former Lula B's at 2639 Main St., and Highland Park shop, at 4228 Oak Lawn Ave., are scheduled to open in February. "Merit Coffee will deliver on the proven Local Coffee promise: to serve the best coffee available anywhere and deliver it with warmth," according to a press release.

“Entering the Dallas market is a high-water mark for the Merit brand,” owner Robby Grubbs said in the release. “I started my career in the coffee industry in Dallas over two decades ago, so launching in Deep Ellum and Highland Park is a major point of pride."

Austin-based Michael Hsu Office of Architecture designed the two Dallas locations. "The modern, light-filled spaces both feature a palette of white powder-coated steel, warm natural wood and navy blue accents," according to the release. "The Deep Ellum location will be the first shop to feature a full training center where employees will learn the ins and outs of coffee, how to prepare the perfect espresso and more."

Like Local Coffee shops in San Antonio and Austin, Merit Coffee's locations were chosen in areas with high daytime foot traffic.

“We don’t aim to blanket a city, but to find the very best real estate for Merit Coffee and we found it with these two locations," partner and CFO Bill Ellis says.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

