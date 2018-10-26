San Antonio's Local Coffee Opening Shops In Deep Ellum, Highland Park

San Antonio-based Local Coffee and its roaster, Merit Roasting Co., are expanding into Dallas with two coffee shops called Merit Coffee.

Both the Deep Ellum location, in the former Lula B's at 2639 Main St., and Highland Park shop, at 4228 Oak Lawn Ave., are scheduled to open in February. "Merit Coffee will deliver on the proven Local Coffee promise: to serve the best coffee available anywhere and deliver it with warmth," according to a press release.