Starbucks' Off-Menu Medicine Ball Is Your Go-To This Flu Season

October 5, 2022 4:00AM

Starbucks' Medicine Ball. Dani Zacharia
The fall weather is arriving. That means everyone is breaking out the comfy sweaters, cute boots and fuzzy blankets to get cozy while watching Halloween movies. Demand for the seasonal pumpkin spice lattes at Starbucks is in full gear, but that might not be the only popular item this fall.

Good old "Starbies" has an off-menu cold-weather drink that has caught a lot of attention on social media recently.

A Medicine Ball combines Jade Citrus Mint Green Tea and Peach Tranquility Herbal Tea, mixed with steamed lemonade and a touch of honey; you can also add a shot of mint for a more soothing taste. People have also called it "the cold buster."
This drink is technically an off-menu item, but you can still have it made if you ask for a Medicine Ball or a "honey citrus mint tea."

When your tea is ready, you'll notice that it gives off a comforting scent with notes of peach and mint and has a deep amber color. And it is honestly soothing if you feel like you've got a scratchy throat or a touch of congestion.

Not so surprisingly, this tea may seem to be on the healthy side, but it's pretty sugary, with about 130 calories from the lemonade and honey. 

If you're a life-hack renegade, buy all the ingredients to make it at home, as Brooke Lynn shows us below. Teavana's Peach Tranquility and Jade Citrus Mint are both available at retail spots.
@brooke_lynnmilne Reply to @courtneyvigil5 I buy all of this on amazon (I’ll link it) & get the lemonade at Walmart! Tastes EXACTLY like Starbucks#starbucks#DuetDoWet ♬ original sound - Brooke Lynn
(Editor's note: And now just imagine the Medicine Ball with a touch of bourbon. Sort of makes us want to get a cold.)
