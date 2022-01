The Stix Icehouse in McKinney Honors Betty White with Hot Dog and Vodka Combo

McKinney restaurant and bar The Stix Icehouse is honoring the recently passed legend Betty White with an appropriate food and beverage special.The actress, comedian and Ryan Reynolds' biggest crush would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. In a 2018 interview withwhen asked if she had any tips for a long happy and healthful life White answered vodka and hot dogs, “probably in that order.”Stix Icehouse in McKinney is now selling a vodka soda with lemon and a hot dog combo for $13. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the vodka-dog combo will go toward one of White’s favorite organizations, the Humane Society. (Something else White loved was dogs, particularly golden retrievers.)“When thinking about our brand’s spirit, I often say Betty White is our muse,” said The Stix Icehouse Owner Mike Luther. “Here at The Stix, it is our hope to create what Betty’s life embodied — laughter, love and more good ol’ days!”The special will run through what would have been her centennial birthday bash, Jan 17.Stix is a 14-acre indoor and outdoor restaurant and bar with a nine-hole disc golf course, Wiffle Ball, corn hole, ping pong, swings and a treehouse. If you need something more than a hot dog, they have fish, chicken, nachos, soup and salads with a full bar and 24 beers on tap.