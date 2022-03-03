Give Us a 'Hell Yeah': Stone Cold Steve Austin is Teaming with El Segundo for New Beer

California-based brewing company El Segundo is tag-teaming once again with Texas-born WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for a new collaborative beer to release on March 31.
Broken Skull American Lager is the second tag-team beer between Austin and El Segundo, which previously launched the hugely successful Broken Skull IPA back in 2014. This new lager is a 4.8% ABV with 100% Contessa hops — a cross between the Fuggle hop and the American classic Cascade hop.
To celebrate the release, El Segundo and Austin are hosting a “one-of-a-kind stellar throw down” at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth on March 31 to coincide with the start of WrestleMania weekend happening in Dallas. The Texas Rattlesnake himself will be there to celebrate with his fans over a few cold ones and introduce the evening’s entertainment, country-rock band Reckless Kelly.
“I am truly proud to bring Broken Skull American Lager to the great state of Texas with El Segundo Brewing Company,” Austin said in a press release. “I was born in Austin, played football at UNT in Denton, and started my pro wrestling career at the world-famous Sportatorium in Dallas. I look forward to celebrating this illustrious event at the most iconic Honky Tonk club in Texas, Billy Bob’s.”
Austin, who is based at his ranch in Tilden, is one of many famous Texans who have gotten into the brewing game. Notable examples include rock legends Pantera, Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, who recently released his beer Eight.
The Broken Sull American Lager will be available for purchase after March 16 at HEB, Total Wine & More, Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods and Central Market.