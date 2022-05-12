The 9 Best Foodie Finds in Dallas this Weekend, May 12-15

There's much to do this weekend, in addition to mowing the lawn and anxiously awaiting Mexican Pizza: The Musical starring Dolly Parton and Doja Cat. There several craft brewery events (Four Corners turns 10), plus there's an AAPI block party in the Bishop Arts District. And if you're heading out to a Rangers game, track down Hurtado Barbecue. Let's go beef ribs, let's go!
The French Room Bar Returns as Bar Lilly
The Adolphus Hotel, 1321 Commerce St. (Downtown Dallas)
5 - 11 p.m., Wednesdays - Saturdays
After a two-year hiatus, The French Room bar is reopening with a "provisionary experience," per a press release. This new concept is called Bar Lilly, inspired by Lilly Anheuser, the wife of Adolphus Busch, the beer mogul and co-founder of The Adolphus hotel. Bar Lilly will have a fancy cocktail menu and a new bar menu to sip in a space that is adorned with flowers and whimsical decor. This installation runs through July. On Thursdays from 7 to 10 p.m. they'll have live music from the local French band Le Pompe. Make reservations through Resy.
New Taproom and S'Mores Temptress Release Party
Lakewood Brewing Co., 2302 Executive Drive (Garland)
12 - 9 p.m. Friday, May 13
Lakewood Brewing's taproom and biergarten has undergone a major upgrade. There's a stylish new drinking space, Founders Room, a bright new 50-foot mural in the biergarten, which now has artificial grass and a game room. Friday they're having a S'mores Temptress release party with live music from Aaron Burton. Dee's Place Soul Food will be there serving food.
AAPI Heritage Month Block Party
Krio, 233 W. 7th St. (Bishop Arts District)
12 - 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14
Krio, an Asian-inspired Cajun restaurant in the Bishop Arts District, is hosting an Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month block party this Saturday, which is co-hosted by the Facebook group Asian Grub in DFDub. They'll have pop-up vendors, lots of food, artists, a lion dance and a satellite bar. Food vendors include Beard Papa's, Crack Brisket from Allen, An Choi, Fat Ni BBQ, Fat Rice, Mamag Lumpia, Scoop 'N Buns and Sushi Doji. Oh. And Sandoitchi. Did we mention that? Yum.
Dollar Days at Lone Star Park
Lone Star Park, 1000 Lone Star Parkway (Grand Prairie)
12 p.m., Saturday, May 14
If you were inspired by Rich Strike's sensational long-shot win last weekend at the Kentucky Derby, head out to Lone Star Park this weekend and bet $2 to show on long shots during Dollar Day when general admission, Pepsi products, hot dogs, popcorn and beer are all just $1.
Hurtado Barbecue
Globe Life Field (Arlington)
Game Time, Friday - Sunday, May 13 - 15
If you're feeling sportish, Hurtado Barbecue, one of Texas Monthly's To 50 barbecue spots, will be at the Rangers games this weekend, May 13 - 15 when the play the Red Sox. Hurtado will be serving their ginormous beef ribs, brisket nachos and elotes. Let's go beef ribs, let's go! You can find them in section 101.
Dallas Pizza Fest
Bottled Blonde Dallas, 505 N. Good Latimer Expressway (Deep Ellum)
12 - 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14
The fourth annual Dallas Pizza Fest is this weekend at Bottled Blonde Dallas. In addition to a full block of pizza that includes 20 national and local pizza parlors, there will be two stages with live music. Tickets cost $10 and do not include pizza. There will also be a bounce house, as this is a family-friendly event.
10 Year Anniversary Party
Four Corners Brewing, 1311 S. Ervay St.
3 - 10 p.m. Saturday, May 14
This weekend Four Corners Brewing is celebrating 10 years of craft brewing in Dallas. They'll have some special throwback brews on tap, live music, a "curated" market, food y mas. The music lineup includes DJ LuvSsik, RIO, Maya Piata, Cure for Paranoia and Rafael Angell. There will be seven (seven!?) different food trucks and loteria hosted by the Oak Cliff Cultural Center from 3 to 5 p.m.
10th Annual Celina Cajun Fest
Celina, Downtown Square
2 - 9 p.m. Saturday, May 14
Celina, which is north of Prosper (which is north of Frisco), is hosting a Cajun festival this Saturday. It's a big family-friendly event. Purchase a ticket for a crawfish platter prior to the event for $20, which comes with 3 pounds of crawfish, corn and potatoes. Day of, the platters jump to $30. Visit their website for information on where to park; they have shuttles running from parking lots to the event.
Weekend Beer and Wine Tastings
Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road
2 - 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14
The Dallas Arboretum is hosting local tastemakers on certain weekends each month. This Saturday, they'll have Ryan Childers from Oak Highlands Brewery from 2 to 4 p.m. From the website: "Taste seasonal beer and wine, learn about how they are created and discover innovative ways to serve them with local brewers and experts." A regular admission ticket, which is $16 for adults, will get you into the tasting.