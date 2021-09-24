The Foundry is Reopening

The popular space closed in 2020 after the pandemic hit. (You may remember Beto and Biden made a campaign stop there before hitting a Whataburger.) Shane Spillers, who own Eno's Tavern, is breathing new life into the space after renovating the bar and restaurant. Work continues on the outdoor stage.
The kitchen will serve comfort food like mac-n-cheese, Southern fried okra and fried chicken. In a recent Facebook post, they specifically asked what things people like at the old Foundry and fried-chicken joint, Chicken Scratch.
Recently they gave the stage a test drive. Jack Ingram played to a small audience gathered under dozens of strands of overhead lights. Their official soft opening is Oct. 7.
The Foundry 2.0 will be closed Monday through Wednesday and will open Thursday through Saturdays at 4 p.m. and will also have a Sunday brunch. Follow their Facebook page for updates.