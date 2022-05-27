The Yellow Chilli: Redefining the World of Indian Food

Fragrant Indian spices waft out the doors of this small restaurant in Plano, possibly luring in the unassuming passerby inside. Don’t be tricked, though; you’ll need reservation days in advance just to get your foot in the door. And there’s a reason why.
The Yellow Chilli is the proprietary brainchild of Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor, well-known across the world for his appearances in television shows, cookbooks and movies alike. Affectionately referred to as the “best,” “most-talented,” and “most-famous” chef in India, Kapoor decided in 2001 to open the first location of The Yellow Chilli in the U.S.
With such an eclectic menu, it’s hard to resist the urge to try some of everything. For appetizers, make sure to order the mixed vegetable platter, a plate that comes with individual-sized portions of all of Kapoor’s most famous appetizers.
Unfortunately, there’s no such sampler for the main menu. With prices starting upwards of $18, the tough part is choosing just one. If you’re seeking a meaty fix, go for the puran singh da tariwala murgh, a creamy chicken curry inspired by one made on the Delhi-Ambala Road in Delhi. Much like the other plates here, the popular chicken-based dish features a delicate dance between flavors from local towns of India and Sanjeev Kapoor’s own cooking techniques.
All entrées are served with a heaping plate of rice to best suit your mixing preferences. If you prefer dipping, ask your server about the bread basket: a sampler comes with Indian breads filled with cheese and dried nuts. Dip sparingly, though. Portions are small — and prices expensive.
Sanjeev Kapoor is indeed making his mark on the scents, sights, and character of Plano’s growing food scene. It’ll likely only take one sniff of The Yellow Chilli’s kitchen to reel you in for a redefined Indian restaurant experience. Just remember to make a reservation first.
The Yellow Chilli, 5700 Legacy Drive, Plano. Open 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.–10 p.m. Friday, noon-3 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Sunday.