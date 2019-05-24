This Memorial Day Weekend in Dallas: Margaritas, Cornhole, Barbecue and So Much Beer

What better way to celebrate the start of summer than with a million margs at Dallas Margarita Meltdown?

It's Memorial Day weekend, which means the official unofficial start of summer. And at Jettison, that means one thing: tiki cocktails. Every summer, the Sylvan Thirty cocktail enclave releases a menu of delectable tiki creations, and this weekend, they're launching this summer's menu with a patio pop-up from Ka-Tip, a Thai food stand slated to open later this year at the Dallas Farmers Market. Who can say no to painkillers and Thai food?

What: Tiki and Thai at Jettison

When: 3-10 p.m. Saturday, May 25

Where: Jettison, 1878 Sylvan Ave. (Sylvan Thirty/West Dallas)

***

All day Saturday, Lee Harvey's — Dallas' favorite dive bar — is hosting a flea market where nearly 25 vendors will sell everything from vintage threads to jewelry, home goods, vinyl and shoes. Stop by early in the day when chef Josh Hulsey will cook up breakfast tacos, or come in the afternoon to sip beer and peruse the outdoor market and maybe end with a Lee Harvey's burger or two. Entry is free.

What: May Shopping Extravaganza

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 25

Where: Lee Harvey's, 1807 Gould St. (The Cedars)

***

Lakewood has a new Sunday farmers market, which should be music to the ears of both East Dallas veggie lovers and people who are usually busy on Saturdays, when most DFW markets are held. Head to the corner of Mockingbird and Abrams to fill up on produce, meat, baked goods and homemade goodies from North Texas farmers, ranchers, beekeepers and other makers. All vendors come within a 150-mile radius of Dallas, so you know what you're getting is local. Don't forget your reusable bags.

What: Lakewood Village Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday

Where: 6434 E. Mockingbird Lane (Lakewood)

***

If there's one thing Texans hold dear on summer holiday weekends, it's the opportunity to stand around drinking beer while playing cornhole. This weekend, Eno's is offering you the chance to do both at the Brewer's Throwdown. Teams of participants can play in a three-division cornhole tournament hosted by the Texas Cornhole League, with cash and prizes for winners in each division. While you're playing, sip beers from Four Corners, Manhattan Project, Peticolas, Oak Highlands Brewing, Oak Cliff Brewing and other local breweries.

What: Eno's Brewer's Throwdown

When: Noon-7 p.m. Sunday, May 26

Where: Eno's, 407 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District)

Tickets: Free to attend; participating cornhole teams can pre-register for $25 (or $35 per team at the door). Ticketed food and beverages on sale at the event.

***

All right, so we know Dallas

, but what if, rather than voting on a candidate, you could vote for margaritas? You can do just that this weekend at the Dallas Margarita Meltdown in the West End. Sample margs from dozens of DFW bars and restaurants, then vote for your favorite. Sampling tickets start at $40.

What: Dallas Margarita Meltdown

When: 5-9 p.m. Sunday, May 26

Where: 1701 N. Market St. (West End)

Tickets: $40-$75

***

We're pretty sure it's against Texas law to not eat any barbecue on a summer holiday weekend, so you'd best make sure you get some ribs or brisket in you before Tuesday rolls around. This weekend, the Canvas hotel in The Cedars is hosting the Pink Pig Competition, a barbecue competition benefiting the Dallas chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier, a philanthropic organization for women in the food, beverage and hospitality industries. Fill up on ribs, brisket, chicken, mac and cheese, and all the fixins and vote for your favorites. The event will be judged by food-famous folks ranging from

food critic Pat Sharpe to Jeffrey Hobbes of the Slow Bone and Tim Byres of Flora Street Cafe. Once the meat runs out, stick around for an after-party at Canvas' gorgeous rooftop patio bar, which has one of the best skyline views in the city.

What: Pink Pig Competition

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, May 26

Where: Canvas, 1325 S. Lamar St. (The Cedars)

Tickets: $40

***

If you love Oktoberfest but can’t wait till it rolls around again, head to BrainDead Brewing for Maibock, an “Oktoberfest in the spring.” The free event (which was rescheduled from last weekend and will be held this Sunday) will feature German-style beers including Main Street Kolsch, Kellerbier, Geistbier, Rye Maibock and German porter, as well as many other non-German brews. There will be fresh brats and other tasty German foods prepared by BrainDead's chef, along with games, contests, and arts and crafts.

What: Maifest

When: 4:20 p.m.-midnight Sunday, May 26

Where: BrainDead Brewing, 2625 Main St. (Deep Ellum)