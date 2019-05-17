This Weekend: Brewhaha, a Boozy Spelling Bee and Urban Composting Class

If you thought spelling bees were fun in elementary school, wait until you try it while drunk.

Wheelhouse's adults-only boozy spelling bee will give your Friday nights a little vocabulary thrill. Expect crass commentary from competition host Isaac Young and enjoy watching up to 20 spellers squirm while competing for a $100 gift card toward their bar tab. The top three finishers will advance to the finals on May 31 for the chance to win a beer dinner for six at Wheelhouse. To reserve a spot — only five walk-ups will be admitted — email kris@krisnorvet.com with your name and preferred date: May 17 or 24.

What: Wheelhouse Presents: Boozy Bee



When: 9 p.m. Friday, May 17

Where: Wheelhouse, 1617 Hi Line Drive (Design District)

***

Waste efficiency is all the rage right now. Don't believe us? Head to Farmers Assisting Returning Military (aka, F.A.R.M.) this weekend for an urban composting class and learn how shockingly easy it is to create your own compost at home using organic waste from your kitchen and surrounding neighborhood. You'll get an overview of soil biology, compost techniques and tips on how to use your finished compost. The class will be taught simultaneously in Spanish.

What: Urban Composting Basics (Clase de Compost)



When: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18

Where: F.A.R.M. Urban Park, 700 S. Good Latimer Expressway (Farmers Market)

***

Head to the second installment of Foodies at Nite in the Design District for food trucks, live music and beer from Texas Ale Project. From chicken and bubble waffles to Japanese crepes, you definitely won't leave hungry.

What: Foodies at Nite

When: Noon-10 p.m. Saturday, May 18

Where: Texas Ale Project, 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd. (Design District)

Tickets: $7

***

There’s nothing like a Sunday afternoon cruise through the city with stops at cool breweries and pubs to enjoy some good brews and food. This round of the 6-Pack Trail bike cruise is an 8-mile ride through downtown, Deep Ellum, The Cedars and Dallas Farmers Market. Stops include Craft and Growler, Trinity Cider, Sandwich Hag, Deep Ellum Brewing and Westlake Brewing. Tickets are limited, so grab your helmet and get ready to cruise with brews.

What: 6-Pack Trail, Bike Cruise and Craft Beer Tour

When: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19

Where: Craft and Growler, 3601 Parry Ave. (Fair Park)

Tickets: $55

***

Want to learn more about the history of Bonnie and Clyde? Head over to Small Brewpub as the Oak Cliff pub hosts John Slate, city archivist, as he tells the story and the history behind the couple and their legendary 24-month crime spree. He'll delve into the facts as well as the myths that surround the legendary duo while you sip on some tasty brews or cocktails. The event is free.

What: Bonnie & Clyde at 85: Legends, Myths & Reality

When: 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19

Where: Small Brewpub, 333 W. Jefferson Blvd. (Oak Cliff)

***

Enjoy springtime in Bishop Arts District while sipping homebrewed beer at Brewhaha, a block party celebrating stellar Dallas homebrewers. (If you remember Brew Riot, this is its "festive and slightly less competitive little sister event.") Catch live music from Down Davis Dyad, the

Band and Unfaded while you eat crawfish and sip beer from homebrew teams like Double LB Brewing, Sutton & Son's, The Collective, Sicka MC Brewery and Uncharted Ale Works. The event itself is free, but in order to sample beers, you'll need to pay $20 to become a member of the

. If you feel like pretending to exercise beforehand, run

, in which crushable beers are included in the race's ticket price.

What: Brewhaha

When: 4-8 p.m. Sunday, May 19

Where: AJ Vagabonds, 336 W. Eighth St. (Bishop Arts District)