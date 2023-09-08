 Warm Waffles and Cold Ice Cream: We Check Out Gong Cha's Bubble Waffles | Dallas Observer
Warm Waffles and Cold Ice Cream: We Check Out Gong Cha's Bubble Waffles

Gong Cha, a Taiwan-based spot known for its bubble tea, offers bubble waffles that are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. They pair well with a scoop of ice cream.
September 8, 2023
A scoop of ice cream inside a warm bubble waffle is a delightful treat.
A scoop of ice cream inside a warm bubble waffle is a delightful treat. Anisha Holla
We’re not sure when or how, but at some point, Aug. 24 was anointed as the day to celebrate one of America’s favorite breakfast foods, the waffle. The special day brings widespread deals and discounts on the fluffy, latticed breakfast delicacy. And while we felt slightly underwhelmed (and overcharged) by contenders like the Dolly Llama’s signature Liege waffles and Cauldron Ice Cream’s puffle cones when we visited earlier this year, we went into the holiday determined to find a celebration-worthy waffle in Dallas.

Amidst our search, we stumbled upon Gong Cha, a Taiwan-based spot known for its signature boba tea. What we didn’t know is that the international chain also sells bubble waffles. Certainly, the popularity of Gong Cha’s bubble tea seems to suggest the potential for a pretty good iron-pressed sibling.
click to enlarge
The boba chain originated in Taiwan. Gong Cha now has 1,650 locations worldwide.
Anisha Holla

Waffles at Gong Cha come in three different flavors, each of a slightly different shade and scent: chocolate, vanilla and matcha. The waffles are served straight off the press and wrapped neatly into a cone before being loaded with ice cream and drizzled with syrups (or even eaten alone). The logical next question is whether they taste as good as they look.

The texture is gratifying. A crispy exterior breaks into a fluffy core of mildly sweet waffle batter for a nice contrast of crunchiness and softness. The waffles aren’t too sweet, perhaps made to be washed down with sugary beverages. Drinks like the creme brûlée milk tea, flamed with burnt sugar on top, or a mango milk slush, blended with real chunks of mango, are well tamed by a plain matcha waffle.

Any of Gong Cha’s waffle toppings is also a good way to spruce up the sweet snack. Boba pearls can be cooked inside your waffle for a uniquely chewy texture, which is complemented well by a drizzle of chocolate syrup or powdered sugar on top. Cold scoops of ice cream also soak well into a warm bubble waffle.
click to enlarge
A creme brûlée tea, sweetened by Gong Cha's signature milk foam cap, makes a nice pairing for the mildly sweet waffles.
Anisha Holla
For now, Gong Cha’s bubble waffles are available at only two of the seven North Texas locations, both in Fort Worth. But if you're a fan of the unique style of waffles, these are worth the journey.

Gong Cha, 6650 N. Beach St. and 9615 N. I-35 W., Fort Worth. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
