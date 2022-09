Willie D's, a South Texas Icehouse, Lands on Henderson Ave.

click to enlarge Willie D's is taking over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson. Courtesy of Willie D's, photography by Kathy Tran

click to enlarge Honey, I'm Oysters is on the menu at Willie D's. Courtesy of Willie D's, photography by Kathy Tran

A new elevated concept paying tribute to a dad and his South Texas roots is taking over the former Uno Mas space in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood. Willie D’s is a restaurant and bar co-owned by Gary Stapleton and chef Brad Miller, two native South Texans. This spot will honor a particular person in Stapleton’s life.“Willie D’s (my father’s name) is a tribute to his love for the classic South Texas icehouse. It was where cold beer, good food, country music and dominoes were a nightly occurrence. The icehouse was where everyone came together and talked about their day, local sports and where business deals were solidified over a cold beer,” Stapleton said. “He knew every person who came through the door; it was a spot where you could kick your feet up and relax after a long day. This is the heart and soul of Willie D’s.”Miller, who has been working as a chef in Dallas for more than 15 years, has compiled a menu of elevated old-school favorites like house-ground burgers, tacos and loaded cheese fries.“One thing I learned working in the industry almost my entire life is the ultimate necessity is consistency," Miller says. "So I designed the menu to be just that. It is simple, consistent, approachable with an elevated flair and one where you can find your go-to dishes but also explore new takes on classics.”The menu will include unique items such as the Spicy Back Home BBQ Burger, various combinations of “Slutty Fries” and the Willie Dog, a Chicago-style dish served with two Wagyu hot dogs. Oysters, included to bring a taste of the Gulf Coast to the menu, will come in varieties like crab stuffed and black and blue.Of course, it can’t be a bar without the drinks. The beverage selection consists of Texas-inspired cocktails, cold beer and wine. Cocktails include a spicy habanero margarita, a rosemary bourbon cocktail and a CBD Mule.Willie D’s will be open for cocktails, dinner and weekend lunch starting Sept. 9.