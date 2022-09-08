Willie D's, a South Texas Icehouse, Lands on Henderson Ave.

A new elevated concept paying tribute to a dad and his South Texas roots is taking over the former Uno Mas space in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood.
Willie D’s is a restaurant and bar co-owned by Gary Stapleton and chef Brad Miller, two native South Texans. This spot will honor a particular person in Stapleton’s life.
“Willie D’s (my father’s name) is a tribute to his love for the classic South Texas icehouse. It was where cold beer, good food, country music and dominoes were a nightly occurrence. The icehouse was where everyone came together and talked about their day, local sports and where business deals were solidified over a cold beer,” Stapleton said. “He knew every person who came through the door; it was a spot where you could kick your feet up and relax after a long day. This is the heart and soul of Willie D’s.”
“One thing I learned working in the industry almost my entire life is the ultimate necessity is consistency," Miller says. "So I designed the menu to be just that. It is simple, consistent, approachable with an elevated flair and one where you can find your go-to dishes but also explore new takes on classics.”
Of course, it can’t be a bar without the drinks. The beverage selection consists of Texas-inspired cocktails, cold beer and wine. Cocktails include a spicy habanero margarita, a rosemary bourbon cocktail and a CBD Mule.
Willie D’s will be open for cocktails, dinner and weekend lunch starting Sept. 9.
Willie D’s, 2929 N. Henderson Ave., 3 p.m. – 12 a.m. Wednesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday.