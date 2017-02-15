menu

Another Dallas Dining Heartbreaker: Wayward Sons Is Closed

A New Kind of Immigrant Cuisine Comes to Dallas: Japanese-Peruvian Fusion at Nikkei


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Another Dallas Dining Heartbreaker: Wayward Sons Is Closed

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 11:03 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Chef Graham Dodds earned a lot of praise for his food at Wayward Sons, but owners decided to shutter the restaurant after dinner service on Valentine's Day.
Chef Graham Dodds earned a lot of praise for his food at Wayward Sons, but owners decided to shutter the restaurant after dinner service on Valentine's Day.
Kathy Tran
A A

Wayward Sons, the critically acclaimed Greenville Avenue restaurant with a reputation for serving up rustic Texas fare made with carefully sourced ingredients, has closed, according to a press release:

Owners Brandon Hays, Phil Schanbaum and executive chef/co-owner Graham Dodds announce Wayward Sons is officially closed.

Hays says, "It is truly fitting that we closed Wayward Sons on a day that revolves around love. The amount of love that went into this project is unparalleled to anything I have ever done before, and I know my partners Phil and Graham feel the same way.”

Dodds says, “I am deeply saddened by the closing of Wayward Sons. I had hoped we would be a neighborhood staple for the long-term – a fun and vibrant place that melded Texas cuisine and family favorites while supporting local farmers and artisans. I will miss my staff the most - a very dedicated and diverse group of passionate and hardworking folks. However, I am looking forward to the future. And, I hope people will continue to seek out restaurants and businesses that align with these principles I hold so dear.”

Hays continues, “To our partners who put their faith in us, thank you. To our landlords who did everything they could to work with us, thank you. To our staff, who worked tirelessly and eloquently to tell the story of Graham’s food, thank you. And finally, to our guests who supported us, thank you." 

Related Stories

The restaurant opened in December 2015 and made waves with its creative use of regional produce, particularly in Dodds' famed vegetarian charcuterie platter. There's no word yet on the status of the Wayward team's other projects in the works, including a massive restaurant complete with Ferris Wheel that was slated to open in the Design District sometime this year and a craft cocktail bar in Oak Cliff, but the one thing we do know is that this isn't likely the last we'll hear of this team.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Wayward Sons
More Info
More Info

3525 Greenville Ave.
Dallas, TX 75206

214-828-2888

waywarddallas.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >