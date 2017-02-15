Another Dallas Dining Heartbreaker: Wayward Sons Is Closed
|
Chef Graham Dodds earned a lot of praise for his food at Wayward Sons, but owners decided to shutter the restaurant after dinner service on Valentine's Day.
Kathy Tran
Wayward Sons, the critically acclaimed Greenville Avenue restaurant with a reputation for serving up rustic Texas fare made with carefully sourced ingredients, has closed, according to a press release:
Owners Brandon Hays, Phil Schanbaum and executive chef/co-owner Graham Dodds announce Wayward Sons is officially closed.
Hays says, "It is truly fitting that we closed Wayward Sons on a day that revolves around love. The amount of love that went into this project is unparalleled to anything I have ever done before, and I know my partners Phil and Graham feel the same way.”
Dodds says, “I am deeply saddened by the closing of Wayward Sons. I had hoped we would be a neighborhood staple for the long-term – a fun and vibrant place that melded Texas cuisine and family favorites while supporting local farmers and artisans. I will miss my staff the most - a very dedicated and diverse group of passionate and hardworking folks. However, I am looking forward to the future. And, I hope people will continue to seek out restaurants and businesses that align with these principles I hold so dear.”
Hays continues, “To our partners who put their faith in us, thank you. To our landlords who did everything they could to work with us, thank you. To our staff, who worked tirelessly and eloquently to tell the story of Graham’s food, thank you. And finally, to our guests who supported us, thank you."
The restaurant opened in December 2015 and made waves with its creative use of regional produce, particularly in Dodds' famed vegetarian charcuterie platter. There's no word yet on the status of the Wayward team's other projects in the works, including a massive restaurant complete with Ferris Wheel that was slated to open in the Design District sometime this year and a craft cocktail bar in Oak Cliff, but the one thing we do know is that this isn't likely the last we'll hear of this team.
Related Location
3525 Greenville Ave.
Dallas, TX 75206
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Dallas dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Boots & Beer Dinner
TicketsFri., Feb. 24, 8:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!