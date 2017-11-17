Food News: '90s Pop Culture Meets Sushi at Sushi Marquee, New East African Eats and More

In this week's round-up of food news, a kitschy new eatery comes to The Star, Dallas gets a new East African restaurant and more:
- The Star in Frisco is getting a curious addition in December: Sushi Marquee, a "fun-loving Japanese-inspired concept" that's serious about cocktails, sushi and '80s/'90s pop culture. A new concept from Crafted Bar Concepts (Shell Shack, Back 9, Shakertins) Sushi Marquee will serve "sushi, sashimi, creative specialty rolls, shareable platters" and cocktails made with "house-made bitters and tonics, flavored ice cubes, and one of a kind 'wow factor' garnishes and presentations." The 3,000-square-foot restaurant will also have a 3,000-square-foot patio.
- Get thee to Oak Cliff this weekend for a super-fun special, 50 percent of which goes to Meat Fight, the local barbecue competition (held last weekend) benefiting MS research. What's this special, you say? It's a Bbbop Seoul Kitchen take on kimchi jjigae (Korean kimchi stew) made with brisket from Slow Bone. Yeah, you read that right: Korean food + Slow Bone brisket + Meat Fight. Get to Bbbop in Oak Cliff stat, because soup's on until Sunday or whenever they run out.
- Five Sixty, the Wolfgang Puck restaurant inside Reunion Tower, has a new executive pastry chef and general manager, according to a release: chef Erika Lucio, a veteran of Spoon, Knife and Hubbell & Hudson Bistro and Cureight in The Woodlands, was promoted to executive pastry chef, overseeing all the Asian-inspired fine-dining spot's sweets. Ian Kostrezwski, previously of Stephan Pyles, Flora Street Cafe and most recently Five Sixty’s wine director, takes over front-of-house duties as the restaurant's new GM.
- There's a new coffee shop in the old Plum Yoga space in Lower Greenville, CultureMap reports. The Merchant hails from Atlanta and "combines coffee shop with cards and unique gifts," CultureMap writes. Along with standard coffee offerings, you'll find "greeting cards, planners, and journals; a big baby section; and a large 'tabletop' department, including a major stand for Fishs Eddy, the vendor known for its eclectic flatware, dishes, and glasses."
- There's a new East African restaurant coming to Belt Line Road in Dallas, according to CultureMap. "Marrosso Cafe will open at 7989 Belt Line Road at the intersection of Coit Road, with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a rare commodity for an Ethiopian restaurant in Dallas: a full bar," CultureMap writes. Hoping to open in December, the restaurant's owners say the eatery will focus on cuisines from Ethiopia, Sudan and Eritrea.
