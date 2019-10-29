Watch Us Play Smash Bros Ultimate With Anamanaguchi

Dallas is the first stop on their [USA] tour, and we're the first victim in the Switch title Nintendo beat 'em up.

When you meet a band like Anamanaguchi on their own terms, that apparently means crashing on a couch and picking up a controller. The New York outfit is known for melding digital chiptune sounds with conventional rock instruments to create energetic and complex tracks. Much of their discography sounds like cartridge games of the '80s and '90s blended with a heavy dose of electronic headbanging. Dallas will get a taste of their unique sound when they play the Granada Theater Oct. 30.

Before the show, they have invited me to join them for some friendly (I hope) matches of Super Smash Brothers Ultimate while we chat about their new album, the accompanying tour and sundry other topics. If you're unfamiliar with the game, it's a beat 'em up series that pits famous Nintendo IPs like Mario, Link and Star Fox against each other in frenetic brawls. It is fast, fun and totally suited to very serious interviews.

If you would like to watch me get absolutely served by famous musicians while I ask them questions, the torture will begin at 5:15 p.m. and be livestreamed on our Facebook page. Be sure to keep an eye on our social channels for updates.

Tickets for Anamanaguchi's Oct. 30 show at Granada Theater can be found here.