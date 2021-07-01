10 Best Concerts of the Week: Love Sick Drug, Steve Earle, Glizzy Fest and More

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

What a weekend we have mapped out for you this week. This is the Fourth of July weekend you have been waiting for all pandemic long. Women rule this week's concert list with so many female-fronted bands in headlining and supporting roles: Love Sick Drug, Tough On Fridays, King Clam, Labretta Suede & The Motel 6 and Helium Queens take the top spots, but also look out for Scary Cherry & The Bang Bangs, Velvet Skyline, Matchstick Ghost, Ting Tang Tina, Cedars and From Then On, who are all showing why women make this music scene — and the world — so great.

Love Sick Drug

8 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Gas Monkey Bar 'n' Grill, 10261 E Technology Blvd., $10-$80 at seetickets.us

Kicking off your Fourth of July weekend is Love Sick Drug at Gas Monkey Bar 'n' Grill. This female-fronted band includes members from local favorites like Junk, Coilback, Dead Hawke and TriCounty Terror and creates the perfect blend of punk and metal. The band has been hard at work putting together its first full-length album over the pandemic, and fans in attendance will have the first chance to pick up a copy of the new album in the form of a USB drive. This show, presented by DJ Crash, will offer more female-fronted rock from Scary Cherry & The Bang Bangs and From Then On.

Tough on Fridays

8 p.m., Friday, July 2, at Ridglea Room, 3309 Winthrop Ave., $5-$12 at eventbrite.com

Ridglea Room also will be hosting a night of female-fronted rock Friday night with Tough On Fridays, Cedars and Velvet Skyline. Drawing influence from Paramore and Brand New, Tough On Fridays grew from an acoustic duo to a full-fledged band over the last five years. The band released a slew of singles and EPs over the course of the pandemic and they are absolutely ready to rock Fort Worth with a special blend of modern grunge.

Pablo & The Hemphill 7

8 p.m., Friday, July 2, at Main at South Side, 1002 S. Main St., $7 at prekindle.com

If you're looking to lively up your Independence Day Weekend, look no further than the roots, rock, reggae sounds of Pablo & The Hemphill 7 at Main at South Side in Fort Worth. Over the past decade, this band has invited crowds to jam to classic reggae covers as well as their own original reggae songs. Neptune Locals and Sirron Red — two local rap-reggae fusion acts — open the show. Should be a good night to skank it easy.

Primo Danger

8 p.m., Friday, July 2, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $13 at seetickets.us

The Flametrick Subs continue their tour through Texas, headlining Friday night's show at Three Links in Deep Ellum. But we've let you know about them before. What should be on your radar this week, however, is the Dallas indie-punk/dance-rock five-piece Primo Danger. This band absolutely brings the fun every time they take the stage with their high-energy performance and frontman Phill Jackson's brazen stage presence. Austin art punk trio The Schisms joins these two acts, playing its first show since the lockdowns.

Steve Earle & The Dukes

10 p.m., Friday, July 2, at Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, $18-$38 at axs.com

As far as Texas country musicians go, none get much bigger than Steve Earle, who began his music career alongside Guy Clark, writing and playing bass on Clark's 1975 album Old No. 1. Earle's songwriting prowess has never waned. From his most well-known album Copperhead Road to his most recent album of originals, Ghost of West Virginia, Earle's music is a living testament to what makes Texas country so different and so powerful. Earle's show at Billy Bob's Texas Friday night finds him touring his latest release J.T., an album of covers of his son Justin Townes Earle, who died in August 2020.

King Clam

9 p.m., Saturday, July 3, at Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St., $10 at prekindle.com

King Clam has been making some serious noise in the Dallas music scene since things started reopening, drawing comparisons to the queen of Texas rock 'n' roll Janis Joplin. Singer Scarlett McPherson's voice is an absolute force to be reckoned with as the band cranks out psychedelic blues-rock from another time, place and planet. Singer-songwriter Astro James opens the show with his mix of hippie psychedelic sounds. Denton maximum rock 'n' rollers The Infamists will also be there in support Saturday night at Double Wide.

Labretta Suede & The Motel 6

9 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Bowlski's Lakewood Theater, 1825 Abrams Parkway, $10 at bowlskisdallas.com

A special show takes place at a special venue Saturday night when Labretta Suede & The Motel 6 take the stage at Bowlski's Lakewood Theater. This rare reunion of the four-piece New Zealand band happens at the refurbished bowling alley/music venue. Labretta Suede and her counterpart known as Moondog became Texans earlier this summer. The two have not seen their bandmates in a long time. They are known for an incredible live performance you should not miss.

Glizzy Fest!

2 p.m., Sunday, July 4, at Rubber Gloves, 411 E. Sycamore St., Free

Rubber Gloves pulled out all the stops with this incredible, free (FREE!) all-day music festival to make your Independence Day an absolute blast. With 10 bands on the lineup including Midnite Social Club, Ting Tang Tina, Velvet Skyline and Matchstick Ghost, the event is scheduled to go from 2 p.m. until 2 a.m. with futuristic, sci-fi, electronica band Helium Queens headlining the night's events. If you've been a little out of the loop on the best local acts, take this chance to bring yourself up to speed.

So-So Topic

7 p.m., Sunday, July 4, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $10 at seetickets.us

If you're spending your Fourth in Dallas, be sure to hit up your favorite punk rock bar for a night of hip-hop, funk and R&B. Three Links opens at noon Sunday with their regularly scheduled Planta Potosi Vegan Taco Popup. Later, rapper So-So Topic headlines the night with a little help from hip-hop/rock fusion group Chilldren of Indigo and The Grays, who will be performing a set of Sly and the Family Stone covers. Don't you want to get higher?

The GO-GO Rillas

9 p.m., Monday, July 5, at Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave., Free

Closing out your Fourth of July weekend are two of the most fun bands in the DFW music scene. The GO-GO Rillas is a mostly instrumental surf rock band of people dressed in gorilla costumes. But don't count Bingo, Bango, Bongo and Fred out for their stage presence. The GO-GO Rillas are masters of their instruments and will have you up and dancing Monday night at Tulips in Fort Worth. Opening the show is none other than the psych-punk family band The Prof.Fuzz 63, who are known to call on audience members for class participation credit.