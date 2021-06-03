10 Best Concerts of The Week: Old 97's, Vanessa Peters, Bowling for Soup and More

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

This week is full of North Texas' favorite musicians returning to the stage. Things start off with a bang when Old 97's head to The Colony with help from Joshua Ray Walker and The 40 Acre Mule. Friday night, Vanessa Peters returns to Fort Worth, and Saturday night, Bowling For Soup celebrates its 27th anniversary with fans at Lava Cantina. We are also starting to see a slow influx of touring bands returning to our stages. Stopping through North Texas this week are Travis Tritt, Todd Snider and St. Paul & The Broken Bones. But that's not all the weekend has in store for concertgoers. There are still many, many local surprises to find.

Old 97's

6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 3, at The Stage at Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd., $15-$85 at eventbrite.com

Few bands from Dallas have achieved the acclaim Old 97's have garnered in their near-three decade career. Releasing 12 albums since their 1994 Idol Records release Hitchhike to Rome, Old 97's have shown no sign of stopping, and better yet, the quality of their music and lyrics is still top tier. Old 97's were harbingers of the alt-country sound that became popular in the late '90s and early '00s, and in the spirit of that tradition, they have selected Dallas' latest and greatest representatives of country music and rhythm & blues with Joshua Ray Walker and The 40 Acre Mule opening the show at The Stage at Grandscape.

The Daniel Markham Band

8 p.m., Friday, June 4, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., $10 at prekindle.com

Daniel Markham spent years in North Texas as an alt-country, indie-folk artist, but one day, when Markham was feeling a bit nostalgic, he returned to the music he enjoyed in his youth, namely Dimebag Darrell. That choice unlocked a creative block in Markham and led him to reinvent his sound as something more akin to grunge. Markham will be playing with a full band Friday night at Dan' Silverleaf in Denton with support from FIT and Springtime & The Changes.

Ting Tang Tina

8 p.m., Friday, June 4, at Rubber Gloves, 411 E. Sycamore St., $5 at the door

Ting Tang Tina first got together in 2017 when its members were between the ages of 13 and 15, and they have kept their eyes on the prize ever since. The four-piece indie-rock band from Fort Worth released their first full-length album Honeybee in the middle of last year on Dreamy Life Records — a follow-up to their acclaimed Love Is Trippy EP. This will be Ting Tang Tina's first show back in Denton and only their second show since the beginning of the pandemic. Their show Friday at Rubber Gloves will also feature Girlo, Homewrecker & the Bedwetters and Velvet Skyline.

Polystarra

8 p.m., Friday, June 4, at Growl Records, 509 E. Abraham St., Free

Synthwave band Polystarra quietly released their lush and haunting five-track Daydreamer EP filled with passionate, hypnotic slow-dance tracks to dream by at the end of 2017. The band had planned to release its debut LP Secret as far back as July 2019, but they largely disappeared from the scene save for a handful of shows over the last couple of years. In April 2020, however, the band reappeared with the first single from the Secret album, “Miss Communication” and released the album later in February 2021. Their show at Growl Records in Arlington will be supported by Withered Blooms and Secrecies with their new guitar player Leah Lane from Rosegarden Funeral Party.

The Scandals TX

8 p.m, Friday, June 4, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $15 at seetickets.us

Last year, The Scandals TX won "Best Punk Act" in the Dallas Observer Music Awards in large part for the band's undying contributions to the Dallas punk scene for over 15 years now. This is street punk in its finest and most raw form, and there could be no better venue for it than Three Links on a Friday night. Also not to be missed are Hellions, who are one of the few bands who can say they've been doing it longer than The Scandals, though perhaps not as consistently. Both bands will receive support from Calculated Chaos and Hard Detox, the new project of former Blot Out singer Zach Abrego, who makes its debut to the Three Links stage.

Vanessa Peters

8 p.m., Friday, June 4, at The Post at River East, 2925 Race St., Free

In February 2020, singer-songwriter Vanessa Peters was in Italy preparing for a European tour when the country went on a national lockdown. The tour was canceled and the recording sessions scheduled in Texas after the tour were scrapped. Working instead in a farmhouse in Castiglion Fiorentino in Italy for 10 days, Peters and her Italian bandmates worked to finish some new songs for her latest album Modern Age. Peters will play Friday night at The Post at River East in Fort Worth

Travis Tritt

8 p.m., Friday, June 4, at Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, $20-$65 at axs.com

There must be some rice cooking in the microwave because Friday is a great day to be alive; that's when Travis Tritt takes the stage at Billy Bob's Texas. Tritt started his career in 1989 and released albums consistently throughout the '90s and early '00s. Tritt is touring his latest release Set in Stone — his first album of new material in over a decade since The Storm and The Calm After... Like the name of the album suggests, Tritt's style of country hasn't wavered since the '90s, and that's really not a bad thing.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 5, at Ferris Wheeler's Backyard & BBQ, 1950 Market Center Blvd., $45-$99 at prekindle.com

St. Paul & The Broken Bones is an eight-piece soul band from Birmingham, Alabama, that is known to get crowds on their feet and stomping to the rhythm. Their show at Ferris Wheeler's on Saturday is the last show of a three-day residency at the barbecue joint. Tickets range from $45-$99 for a 4-6 person table. The venue advises that guests come hungry for the BBQ and bites. This rain or shine event is sure to not only fill your stomach but lift your spirits.

Todd Snider

8 p.m., Saturday, June 5, at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St., $28 at prekindle.com

Todd Snider has been straddling the lines of alt-country, Americana and folk since his debut in 1994. Since then, Snider has been able to write songs with real impact and humor, releasing an album just about every other year. Snider's latest album, First Agnostic Church Of Hope and Wonder, came out in late April, and it's a meditation on what the country has seen over the course of the last year. His show at The Kessler Saturday night will also feature Americana singer-songwriter Jamie Lin Wilson.

Bowling For Soup

8 p.m., Saturday, June 5, Lava Cantina The Colony, 5805 Grandscape Blvd., $0-$90 at eventbrite.com

It's hard to believe that Bowling For Soup is all grown up, but this Saturday, that band from Wichita Falls who made their name across North Texas and the world with hits "Girl All the Bad Guys Want," "1985," "Almost" and "High School Never Ends" will celebrate its 27th anniversary at Lava Cantina The Colony with a little help from The Dollyrots. All the tickets have sold out, but there is still plenty of room on the rooftop for anyone who still wants to join in the celebration.