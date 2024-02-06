The Best Free and Cheap Dallas Concerts This Week: Feb. 6–12

Tuesday, Feb. 6Zane Williams
6 p.m., Local Yocal, 350 E. Louisiana St., McKinney. $10+ at prekindle.com
Zane Williams, a country singer from Abilene, has toured extensively across the South, building a loyal fanbase on the foundation of well-crafted songs. A songwriter who truly cares about his fans and their input, Williams crafted the song "Jayton & Jill" using a random selection of words that his fans submitted to his YouTube channel. Tuesday night, Williams will be building his setlist based on fan suggestions on his social media pages.
Coleman Williams
7 p.m., Three Links, 2704 Elm St. $15 at prekindle.com
It may not be readily obvious why Coleman Williams uses "IV" in his branding, but as the Roman numeral for the number 4, the number is a reference to Williams' place in line behind his great-grandfather Hank, his grandfather Hank Jr. and his father Hank III — a lineage heard loud and clear in his first single, "Son of Sin." Williams is on tour with Clyde McGee, who is a throwback to old Appalachian music, and with folk singer Lightnin' Luke.
Wednesday, Feb. 7Thurzdaze
7 p.m., Rubber Gloves, 411 E. Sycamore St., Denton. $10 at the door.
Wednesday night, Rubber Gloves in Denton will host a benefit show for The Jenschkes Fire-relief Fundraiser, benefitting two locals who lost everything in a fire. Denton psych-punk band Thurzdaze will headline the night, hot off the release of its Sounds of Aesthetics EP. Also performing will be garage-punk band Skuzz Machine, art-punk band Nip Slip and rock band Yolanda Cruz + the Daydreamers.
Claire Hinkle
7 p.m., The Rustic, 3656 Howell St. Free.
Taking the night off from her blues-rock band Tiny Giants, Claire Hinkle will play a solo show at The Rustic Wednesday night. Had Patti Smith fronted Big Brother and the Holding Company instead of Janis Joplin, it would probably sound a lot like Tiny Giants. Hinkle maintains that same heaviness in her solo work, but with a bit more of a nod to the Americana genre.
Thursday, Feb. 8Archer Oh
7 p.m., Club Dada, 2720 Elm St. $16 at seetickets.us
A new-wave indie surf rock band from Moreno Valley, California, Archer Oh was formed as a solo project by Arturo “Archer” Medrano in 2015. By 2017, the project had evolved into a four-person band playing garage rock in backyard concerts. The band will bring its feel-good music along with positive attitudes and silly personalities to Deep Ellum this Thursday with help from Dallas indie-rock bands The Black Velvets and Phantomelo.
Friday, Feb. 9Psychic Love Child
7 p.m., Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton. $10 at seetickets.us
Psychic Love Child, as you might expect from the name, is a neo-psychedelic band out of Denton with a sound right out of the '60s. The band released its first full-length album, Honey Business, last spring. Psychic Love Child will headline a night of music that is sure to fry a few brain cells whether you're on anything or not. The band will be joined by space-rock band Maestro Maya, surf-rock band Dust Mothers and new Denton band Hazelwart.
Jud Block & Jay W. Ledge
7 p.m. Guitars & Growlers, 2741 Virginia Parkway, McKinney. Free.
Coming to McKinney Friday night are Jud Block and Jay W. Ledge, two North Texas singer-songwriters who are known to play on the dark side of country. While Ledge's music aligns itself closely with traditional country songwriting, Block draws a bit of inspiration from indie singer-songwriters like Jason Molina of Songs: Ohia, and Scott Hutchison from Frightened Rabbit. Both, however, use a healthy dose of minor chords.
Saturday, Feb. 10G***** B** Ex-Staff Takeover
5 p.m., Rubber Gloves, 411 E. Sycamore St., Denton. $10 suggested donation at the door.
Last week, Golden Boy Coffee in Denton and its associated nightclub, The Never Sleep, unexpectedly closed, leaving employees in the lurch. In response, Rubber Gloves will host a full evening of music to help raise money to support the ex-staff. Thirteen acts will perform that day between the venue's patio and showroom stages. The patio will see more indie acts such as Darling Farm and Please Advise, while the showroom will see harder bands such as Flesh Narc and Larvae.
Special Agent
8 p.m., Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St. $15 at prekindle.com
It's going to be a dark and stormy night inside Double Wide this Saturday when four Dallas bands bring the synths and sins. First up is the dark wave band Bad Stuff, followed by new wave band Sculpture Club. Things get heavier when industrial noise rock band All Clean takes the stage. Closing the night will be the cyber-punk sounds of Special Agent.
Sunday, Feb. 11Matthew McNeal
8 p.m., Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave., Fort Worth. $10 at seetickets.us
After years of relentless touring in support of his first two albums, McNeal released Good Grief in 2020, then released his fourth studio album, Along For The Ride, as a series of 45s via his own Matte Black Sound Company throughout 2021. McNeal is an artist who shows how resilience and dedication to songwriting elevate the art of music and connect people in a meaningful way. Hunter Cox and Elijah Delgado will open.