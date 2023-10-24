The Best Free and Cheap Dallas Concerts This Week: Oct. 24–30

Wednesday, Oct. 25 David Tribble 7 p.m. Magnolia Motor Lounge, 3005 Morton St. Free

Fort Worth singer-songwriter David Tribble is a former middle school teacher who has found his way into the local music scene as an artist with a lot of stories to tell and emotions to get out. Americana Highways magazine has said, “David’s music comes across as humble, rich with emotion and honesty, and there is a haunting quality to his songs.” Tribble's music spans multiple genres, including folk, indie-rock and Americana. Tribble will be performing as a solo artist on this occasion.



Rambler Radio Show Live taping for WellspringTV

7 p.m. Six Springs Tavern, 147 N. Plano Road, Richardson. Free

For this open mic night, it is no covers allowed. That's the rule for this night of all-original music. For those who have a song they've been itching to get out, no early sign-up is required; just show up, sign in and make sure you have something compelling to relate to the audience. For those just looking to be a part of the audience, come with an open heart and open mind because the people you see on an open mic stage can be anyone from a seasoned artist trying out new material to a newcomer workshopping a song they will one day take to the top of the charts.





Thursday, Oct. 26 Briscoe

7 p.m. The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St. $18 at prekindle.com

Austin songwriters Truett Heintzelman and Philip Lupton formed Briscoe as students at the University of Texas. The duo has released a self-titled EP and are currently at work on their debut album, which will have Grammy-nominated producer Brad Cook at the helm. Briscoe has played major festivals Bonnaroo, Sound on Sound and Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival and has supported Noah Kahan, Ruston Kelly, CAAMP, and Zach Bryan on tour dates across the country. Briscoe draws from many musical influences, such as Neil Young, James Taylor and Paul Simon.



Bully

7 p.m. Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton. $18 at prekindle.com

The last time Bully was in town, it was to support the Pixies on the band's Doggerel Tour, but this time around, Bully will have headlining honors, albeit at a smaller space. Still, a venue like Andy's Bar on the Denton Square is the perfect place to catch a '90s alt-rock throwback like Bully, who brings all the rock, all the fuzz and all the emotion of bands like Veruca Salt and The Breeders as well as the pop sensibility of The Go-Go's. Bully will have opening support from Brooklyn grunge band, Sub*T.



Jimmy Baldwin

7 p.m. AllGood Cafe, 2934 Main St. Free

Alternative folk rocker Jimmy Baldwin has been hard at work the last decade trying to make the term "vivador" happen. According to Baldwin's website, a "vivador" is defined as "1. someone who loves life. 2. a person who grabs life by the horns." And it is in that spirit that Baldwin comes to Deep Ellum for a free show filled with "Peace, Love, & Chicken Fried Steak." Baldwin will have guitar help from Clay Pendergrass who comes to us by way of Crestone, Colorado, where he conducts his musical experimentations.



Taylor Young Band

7:30 p.m. The Rustic, 3656 Howell St. Free

Taylor Young first emerged over a decade ago as one half of the indie-folk duo The O's. While The O's have returned to performing the occasional show, Young is still making time for his solo efforts. After some time spent away focusing on personal endeavors, Young teamed up with Deep Blue Something's Toby Pipes and Leon Bridges' guitarist Kenny Wayne to form the Taylor Young Band in 2019. The band is a true power-pop outfit with a sound that could fill a stadium, but this week, The Rustic stage will suffice.



CID

9 p.m. It'll Do Club, 4322 Elm St. $10 at eventbrite.com

New York-based electronic artist CID is a Grammy-winning producer whose music embraces everything from late-night house to crossover dance hits. CID has performed at many major global festivals and headlined international clubs and venues. CID is perhaps best known for his work on Cedric Gervais’s remix of Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness,” which earned him his first Grammy. His 2019 remix of “Audio” from pop group LSD earned him his second Grammy nomination.



Friday, Oct. 27 Goldpine

6 p.m. Firehouse Gastro Park, 321 W. Main St., Grand Prairie.t Free

Benjamin and Kassie Wilson met each other through a chance encounter in Nashville back in 2006. Last year, the duo released its first studio album, One, which was followed up by its appropriately titled sophomore effort from this year, Two. Taking country music back to its roots, Goldpine has been making the trip back and forth across this country since 2016 with songs of love and dissonance. Opening will be Dallas' Remy Reilly, fresh off her new single, "What Do Ya Know?"



John R. Miller

7 p.m. Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave., Fort Worth. $15 at prekindle.com

John R. Miller is both a singer-songwriter and a respected picker. Known for his wordplay and his haunting imagery, Miller is a true musician's musician, drawing fans such as Tyler Childers, who called Miller “a well-travelled wordsmith mapping out the world he’s seen, three chords at a time.” Miller comes to Fort Worth two weeks after the release of his latest full-length album, Heat Comes Down, which he created with the help of producers Andrija Tokic and John James Tourville (Alabama Shakes and Sunny War).



Sunday, Oct. 29

Speedy Ortiz

5 p.m. Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton. $15 at prekindle.com

When Speedy Ortiz opened for Liz Phair at the Granada in 2018, the Northampton, Massachusetts, indie rock band's lead singer, Sadie Dupuis, let the audience know that Texas was, indeed, the band’s favorite state to play in. At the time, the band was enamored with the U.S. Senate candidate, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, showing that the grassroots appeal of the young congressman reached far beyond the borders of the Lone Star State. Ortiz will have opening support from LA electropop artist, Baths, and local support from Skimp.



Sonido Gallo Negro

7 p.m. Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave., Fort Worth. $16 at prekindle.com

Sonido Gallo Negro is a Mexican band on a mission to get to the root of tropical music through the lens of psychedelic rock. The band uses guitars, electric organs, analog synthesizers and even a theremin to create what it calls "lysergic music," a term akin to "acid rock." Accompanied by the hypnotic visuals performed live by Dr. Alderete, Sonido Gallo Negro creates an atmosphere with its music that calls for spontaneous dancing until you can dance no longer. Opening will be Houston electropical duo Gio Chamba. Also on tap is a cumbia vinyl set by Soy Capaz before, between and after performances.