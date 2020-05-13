 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
If we have to drive-thru anything it might as well be a concert.
If we have to drive-thru anything it might as well be a concert.
Connor Lunsford/Unsplash

Arlington's Texas Rangers Ballpark Will Host a Drive-In Concert Series in June

Eva Raggio | May 13, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Concerts are officially joining the list of drive-thru American experiences, along with dining, banking and prescription pickups.

It's possible that the pandemic drive-in experience all started in Dallas, first with a series called “Carbaret Drive-In,” a series of sold-out events outside of Brixzo in Richardson that included magic and other variety performers as well as screenings of old films and the occasional music performance.

Then, last week, Dallas native Marc Rebillet announced that he would be touring for five national dates where he'd be performing at drive-in concerts.

Promoter Live Nation took things a step further and announced a social-distanced Arkansas show with headliner Travis McReady. The venue says they will be enforcing hoping that concertgoers will remain 6 feet apart, because concertgoers are known for sticking by the rules.

Now Arlington families will get their chance at some vehicular entertainment with a drive-through concert series offering major acts.

The Concert in Your Car series will take place outdoors in the parking lot at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, the stadium that’s home to the Texas Rangers.

The only concerts announced so far will take place on four consecutive nights between Thursday, June 4, and Sunday, June 7.

The Eli Young Band will be the headliner on June 4, followed by Whiskey Myers on June 5, Pat Green on June 6, and Josh Abbott Band and Kevin Fowler on June 7.

Each car will have one parking space between any neighboring cars, so the audience can open their windows freely. They'll be able to listen to the show through FM radio and watch through video screens.

“We are eager to once again start providing entertainment to our fans and to be able to offer the experience in a way that takes into account health and safety guidelines,” said Rangers Executive Vice President of Sports and Entertainment Sean Decker in a press release. “We have a full slate of bands, and each will present an exciting show every night.”

Tickets for the Concert in Your Car series will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at texasrangers.com/concertinyourcar. They are only available for purchase online.

Attendees are permitted to bring food and drink in their vehicles and guests 21 and up are allowed to bring their own alcohol — though they should remember that restroom use is limited.

On the bright side, remember how long it used to take to walk from the venue to the parking lot due to the crowds? That’s one problem solved. Just make sure your AC is working. It’ll be June in Texas, and you can’t leave your car.

 
