 Usher Adds Tour Dates, Including A Second Dallas Concert | Dallas Observer
Usher Announces 2 Dallas Concerts in October

Usher has no plans to slow down after headlining the Super Bowl halftime show: He just added tour dates to cities including Dallas.
February 8, 2024
We are ushering in a new era, people: Usher is adding dates to his tour after he headlines this Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show. Wikimedia Commons/MarcofromHouston
We hate to do this, but all we can say is “Yeah!”

After 30 years rocking arenas, Usher is still in high demand as proven by the fact that he's adding a second date to his recently announced Dallas tour stop.

The 45-year-old R&B singer, known for his slick dance moves and starring roles in films such as The Faculty and She’s All That, is about to take the most coveted stage in music: the Super Bowl halftime show — for which we made a wish list back when it was announced.

Usher last played the halftime show in 2011, along with headliner Black Eyed Peas, who also enlisted Slash as a guest. That show took place during the Super Bowl XVI in Arlington's Cowboys Stadium.

In December, Usher closed out a 100-day Vegas residency. But it seems fans can’t get enough of Mr. Raymond IV.

Promoter Live Nation announced on Thursday that the musician has added several dates to his impending post-Super Bowl tour, including in Dallas and Austin.

Originally scheduled to play American Airlines Oct. 4, Usher will now also play a date at the venue on Oct. 5. Presale tickets for the new dates are available on LiveNation.com.

The singer has yet to give us his “confessions” (sorry again) about which guests will accompany him onstage at the Super Bowl halftime show, a performance that lasts between 12 and 15 minutes. He has, however, confirmed there will indeed be surprise appearances and that he's gotten "notes" from past headliners Katy Perry and Rihanna.

In the past, the singer has collaborated with Beyoncé and Ludacris — so fans aren't wrong to expect he'll likely add to his star power with big-name guest appearances. The Super Bowl will also feature North Texas' own Post Malone, who is scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful."

The news of the added tour dates will certainly end the old comparisons with Justin Timberlake that have long plagued Usher. Timberlake, who appears to be on a mission to "bring sex ... ism back," is playing one North Texas date this year, at Dickies Arena.
Eva Raggio is the Dallas Observer's music and arts editor, a job she took after several years of writing about local culture and music for the paper. Eva supports the arts by rarely asking to be put on "the list" and always replies to emails, unless the word "pimp" makes up part of the artist's name.
Contact: Eva Raggio

