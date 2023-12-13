 Dallas Christmas Weather Forecast for 2023: No Snow | Dallas Observer
Will Santa Bring a White Christmas to Dallas This Year?

Local forecasters are already weighing in on what type of weather the Dallas region will likely see on Monday, Dec. 25.
December 13, 2023
Santa's sleigh will make a pitstop in Dallas in less than two weeks.
Santa's sleigh will make a pitstop in Dallas in less than two weeks. Photo by Myriam Zilles on Unsplash
Christmas is nigh, meaning that we’re mere days away from yet another round of Mom’s dry-as-the-Mojave roast turkey and marathon TV showings of It’s a Wonderful Life. Sigh.

Families far and wide have developed annual traditions to ring in the joy-filled, materialistic holiday. And much of the revelry winds up being pretty predictable.

But despite what history tells us about what the weather will probably look like in North Texas, many of us still hope and pray to see snowfall on Christmas Day.

Now, less than two weeks ahead of showtime for Santa, local weather forecasters are letting snow-hopefuls know that a much sought-after White Christmas isn’t in the cards. Again.

“Dreaming of a White Christmas? Better ask Santa for something else this year!” the National Weather Service in Fort Worth posted Tuesday morning on X. “Confidence is high in above normal temperatures and no Christmas snow for North and Central this year.”
The weather service also shared an infographic that explains that an “unseasonably warm airmass will encompass” much of the U.S. before Dec. 25. That day, and on Christmas Eve, our region can expect temperatures ranging between a likely low of 44 degrees and a high of 65.

But the service notes that DFW also stands a chance of encountering a holiday as warm as 73.

NWS Fort Worth clearly anticipated the fact that some folks could enter a state of denial after hearing this toasty-weather news. The infographic further asks: Just how accurate are these forecasts anyway?

We were wondering the same.

“It depends on the kind of weather pattern,” the graphic reads. “In our upcoming one, since there is no cold airmass anywhere close to our region, we can say with high confidence an unusual event like a white Christmas is not on the list this year.”

Dang, who knew that Texas forecasters could be so cold?

Local weather savant Pete Delkus with WFAA mentioned on X that Santa’s sleigh is getting ready for its next spin. Although the highs ahead of Christmas could get as chilly as 53 degrees, we don’t appear to be at risk of seeing a Winter Storm Uri sequel any time soon. The region faces some chances of showers later this week, and the afternoons will be pleasantly brisk. Some raindrops might also fall in the lead-up to Christmas.

This forecast isn’t exactly a crowd-pleaser, though. Social media users commented on Delkus’ Monday post with varying degrees of disgust, hurling descriptors such as “boring,” “gross,” “trash” and “ew.”

Dear Santa: If snow is totally out of the question this year, could you at least turn down North Texas’ outdoor thermostat? Just a little bit? Please? 
