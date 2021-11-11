20 Top Options for Thanksgiving Takeout, Perfect for Everyone at Your Table

To make the meal even easier, these 20 restaurants are offering takeout options of all kinds at a wide range of prices, tastes and dietary preferences (including vegan). Many of these restaurants are also offering dine-in options, which we’ve listed, so you can take your pick of what, where and when to eat.
Be sure to take note of ordering deadlines and pickup times so your holiday dinner goes off without a hitch.
III Forks
1303 Legacy Drive (Frisco)
In addition to a three-course meal ($56) for dine-in or curbside pickup on Thanksgiving Day, III Forks is also offering a Spice-Rubbed Holiday Turkey Family Meal Pack ($160) that you can preorder. The meal feeds three to four people and includes Grandma’s Gravy, fresh cranberry-orange relish, sausage sage cornbread dressing, creamed potatoes, maple-glazed yams and roasted autumn vegetables. Order the meal pack or curbside pickup by Nov. 19 for pickup on Nov. 24. Visit the website for more information.
Silver Fox (3650 Shire Blvd.,Richardson) will also offer these dine-in, curbside and meal pack options. Visit the website for more information.
Al Biernat’s
4217 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn) and 5251 Spring Valley Road (Far North Dallas)
Order everything you could want in a holiday dinner from Al Biernat’s for curbside pickup the day before Thanksgiving. Choose a traditional whole 12-14 pound turkey with gravy or smoked spiral-sliced ham for just $99. Round out the meal with a dozen different family-style side dishes, add your choice of desserts and don’t forget the wine and cocktails to go. Al Biernat’s Meat Market options will also be available with local meats, seafood selections, and beef cuts for those who want to forgo the traditional Thanksgiving meal. Order on the website by 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, for pickup during your selected time slot on Nov. 24.
Big Al's Smokehouse BBQ
3317 Inwood Road (Oak Lawn)
Big Al’s is taking orders for traditional smoked meats to take home for the holidays including whole turkeys (hickory-smoked or Cajun fried), spiral smoked hams, whole smoked briskets, and hickory smoked pork loins ($74 to $160). They smoke over 500 turkeys each year for their longtime guests, plus 200 more for their charitable partners; order soon to make sure you get one.
There are three meal bundles to choose from. A Family Feast ($155) comes with a whole smoked turkey or a Cajun fried turkey, spiral ham or pork loin for an additional $10. Whichever meat you select, the meal includes smashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and 12 freshly baked dinner rolls.
You can also select a holiday feast or a side feast ($99 each). Call 214-350-2649 or visit the website to order for pickup by 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Cantina Laredo
4546 Belt Line Road (Addison) and 1125 Legacy Drive, Suite 102 (Frisco)
There’s no need to wait for Christmas to add tamales to your holiday table. Chicken and beef tamales ($16.95/dozen) will be available for preorder at Cantina Laredo in Addison and Frisco. Tamales come frozen with reheating instructions. Call the Addison location at 972-458-0962 or the Frisco location at 214-618-9860 starting Monday, Nov. 15 to place an order for pickup through Nov. 24.
Central Market
5759 E. Lovers Lane, 4349 W. Northwest Highway and 10720 Preston Road, Suite 101 with additional locations in Plano, Southlake and Fort Worth
Sure, you can check off a grocery list for cooking at home, but Central Market stores are also offering prepared holiday meals for parties of any size for pickup Nov. 22-25. A broccolini butternut squash lasagna meal ($32.99) includes quinoa with sweet potatoes and apples, savory cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce and brioche rolls for two. This dish contains cheese and eggs, but is a great option for vegetarians in your family.
Several full meals are available with turkey, ham or herb-crusted beef tenderloin starting at $109.99 for a turkey breast dinner that serves four. The meal for 12 to 16 people ($349.99) includes turkey and ham; mixed greens salad with apricots, cranberries, walnuts and goat cheese; macaroni and cheese; holiday whipped sweet potatoes; holiday whipped Russet potatoes; green beans with toasted almonds; oven-roasted vegetables; savory cornbread dressing; turkey gravy; cranberry sauce; brioche rolls; French baguette and spinach dip.
Orders must be received at least 48 hours before pickup and by Nov. 22. Visit the Central Market website for all the options and to place your order.
To add some fun to your holiday meal planning, consider attending a Central Market cooking school event where you make and take holiday desserts or sides in the days right before Thanksgiving.
Copeland’s of New Orleans
1400 Plaza Place (Southlake)
If you want Cajun fried turkey but don’t happen to have a turkey fryer, Copeland’s has you covered. A Thanksgiving meal kit ($129) includes a whole fried Cajun turkey, two quarts of butter creamed potatoes, two quarts of cornbread dressing and a dozen Copeland’s biscuits. Add on Copeland’s pumpkin cheesecake ($58) to end on a sweet note. A la carte mains, sides, desserts and more are also available to preorder for pickup, and the restaurant will also be open for dine-in Thanksgiving dinner from 5 to 10 p.m.
Call at 817-305-2199 or visit the website to order the meal kit at least 48 hours in advance for pickup Nov. 15-24.
580 W Arapaho Road, Suite 230 (Richardson)
The Thanksgiving dinner by Doro serves 10 and includes a whole turkey, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, 12 dinner rolls and your choice of brown butter apple or pecan praline pumpkin pie. These and other pies ($40) can be ordered a la carte for pickup at scheduled times. The Thanksgiving dinner must be picked up on Nov. 24. Visit the website to view the menu options and order online.
DIVE Coastal Cuisine
3404 Rankin St. (University Park)
With pickup orders from DIVE, you can start your holiday meal with smoked trout dip, mini crab cakes, or shrimp cocktail skewers, then move on to an entree of herb-brined turkey or seared beef tenderloin. Complete the meal with all the standard sides and desserts. Everything is offered a la carte, and all the dishes stay true to the health-conscious focus of the restaurant. Visit the website to see the full menu and call 214-891-1700 or email [email protected] to place an order for pickup Nov. 24.
Eatzi’s
3403 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn); 5600 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas); 6025 Royal Lane, No. 208 (North Dallas) with additional locations in Fort Worth, Grapevine and Plano
Holiday offerings at Eatzi’s this year include classics like oven-roasted turkey breast for two or three people ($26.99), green bean casserole ($21.99) or butter whipped potatoes ($21.99) for four-six, cranberry sauce ($10.99/pint or $21.99/quart) and pumpkin pie ($20.99).
For those looking for spicier options, choose cranberry chipotle glazed turkey breast ($27.99) for two-three people, jalapeño cornbread ($8.59), Bourbon pecan pie ($22.99) and more. All dishes require reheating.
Order online now for pick up between Nov. 18-24 or shop in person at any of the six Eatzi’s locations starting Nov. 18.
Hutchins BBQ
1301 N. Tennessee St. (McKinney) and 9225 Preston Road (Frisco)
Hutchins will be offering sliced smoked ham in addition to sliced smoked turkey and all their usual barbecue favorites (including Texas Twinkies) and sides for preorder and pickup. Meat orders are vacuum sealed and shipped cold, and have a 5-pound minimum to order.
All orders must be placed by Nov. 14 for shipping on Nov. 16. Call the McKinney location at 972-548-2629 or the Frisco location at 972-377-2046 (recommended for pickup orders) or place your order online.
Lochland’s Food & Spirits
8518 Plano Road (Northeast Dallas)
If you want something different for Thanksgiving, Lochland’s will offer their family-sized, take-and-bake shepherd’s pie (10 servings, $150-$170). The entrée comes with your choice of green salad or jalapeño avocado soup, and a vegan version is also available. Add classic cocktails, craft beer and wines by the bottle to your order to get those to go. Order online or all 469-677-0174 by 9 p.m. Nov. 21 for pickup from 3 to 9 p.m. Nov. 24.
Lockhart Smokehouse
400 West Davis St. (Bishop Arts District)
Add some extra flavor to your Thanksgiving dinner with fully smoked ham ($75), turkey ($79.99), whole brisket ($260) or prime rib ($210) from Lockhart. Add-on side dishes and desserts including green bean casserole, mac and cheese, s’mores bread pudding and peach cobbler are also available. Meats will be served cold and vacuum sealed with instructions for reheating, and side dishes will be in aluminum half pans. Use the online form to order by Nov. 20 for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24.
Loro
1812 N. Haskell Ave. (Old East Dallas)
The hot new Asian smokehouse and bar created by James Beard Award-winners chef Tyson Cole and pitmaster Aaron Franklin will offer an eight-course Thanksgiving meal in limited quantities for preorder only. The Thanksgiving Package ($190) feeds four to six and includes kale and Asian pear salad, confit marble potatoes with smoked beef fat, whole grain mustard and tarragon, toasted brioche stuffing with Thai style sausage and lemongrass, creamed spinach and arugula, post-oak-smoked turkey breast, smoked apricot chutney, turkey and sage gravy with miso and Yuzu and peach cobbler with five-spiced mascarpone.
Order online as soon as possible as these orders will be filled first come, first served. Pickup times are from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Palmer’s Hot Chicken
6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, No. 316 (Lakewood)
If your family loves Nashville hot chicken, you can “Haul it Home” for the holidays. Palmer’s will be offering family meals with tenders, cluckers, catfish ($35-$50) and more as well as coleslaw, JB’s collard greens, mac and cheese and more. You can order a quart of their frosé or frozen margarita for just $15 if your order is $50 or more. Visit the website to order (and pick up) by Nov. 24.
Pollo Campero
1703 N. Cockrell Hill Road (West Dallas), 9419 Webb Chapel Road (Northwest Dallas) with additional locations in Farmers Branch, Irving, Richardson and Arlington
If you’re ready to ditch the turkey and keep it simple, you can get 22 pieces of hand-breaded fried chicken or savory, citrus-marinated grilled chicken, plus four sides for $40. Visit the Pollo Campero website to check the Thanksgiving hours of the store nearest you.
Primo’s MX and Sfereco
Primo’s MX Uptown, 3309 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) 1914 Commerce St. (Downtown), 8611 Hillcrest Road (North Dallas) and Sfereco 233 W. Church St. (Lewisville)
Several restaurants from the Refined Hospitality Concepts group will offer five different take-and-bake meals to be reheated at home. Consider a herb-roasted turkey breast dinner for four to six people ($110) with cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, whipped potatoes, cranberry orange sauce and parker house rolls or a dinner of smoked ham with ginger apricot glaze with all the fixin’s for six to eight people ($165). A la carte entrees, sides and desserts are also available, and all dishes come with detailed reheating instructions.
Orders can be placed until 8 p.m. Nov. 23, and orders can be picked up after 11 a.m. Nov. 23-24 at all three Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge locations and at Sfereco Lewisville. Thanksgiving Day pickup will be available after 11 a.m. at the Primo’s downtown Dallas location at The Statler only.
The restaurant group Refined Holiday Concepts is also offering Thanksgiving For Your Service, which will provide veterans, police officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses, other medical workers and first responders, along with their families, a free Thanksgiving lunch in Scout at The Statler between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
All RHC restaurants and bars will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Scout opens to the public at 3 p.m.; all Primo’s locations, both Sfereco locations and Waterproof also will open at 3 p.m.; and both Overeasy and Bourbon & Banter will be open for regular business hours.
Rise + Thyme
211 S. Akard St. (Discovery District)
Chef Amanda Freitag’s take-home Thanksgiving meal ($275) from Rise + Thyme serves four and includes shaved Brussels sprout salad, brown butter roasted turkey breast, truffled turkey pot pie, twice-baked butternut squash, long beans, roasted baby carrots, rosemary garlic bread pudding, little cornbread muffins, buttered parkerhouse pull-apart rolls, dark chocolate pot de crème and caramel apple pie. Call 972-268-7605 or order online and prepay by Sunday, Nov. 14 for pickup on Nov. 23 and 24.
Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking
1820 W. Mockingbird Lane (Northwest Dallas)
In addition to small and large family turkey dinners that feed six or 12, Smokey John’s is offering dressing stuffed turkey legs (two for $44 and four for $89) with gravy and cranberry sauce. You can also order smoked meats including a smoked turkey ($64.95), a honey smoked ham ($84.95) or a rib-stuffed smoked turkey ($94.95), which seems like it might put turducken to shame. Call 214-352-2752 or email [email protected] by Nov. 19 for available pick up times and to place an order.
Spiral Diner
1101 N. Beckley Ave. (Oak Cliff) with additional locations in Fort Worth and Denton
Takeout options at this all plant-based diner include a single holiday dinner ($22.99) with two slices of house-made roast served with green bean casserole, cornbread stuffing, brown gravy, a dinner roll and a slice of homemade sweet potato pie. Other options include servings for four to six of house-made roast ($16.99), broccoli rice casserole ($25.99 ), collard greens ($19.99) and more.
A half-dozen yeast rolls ($9.99) and whole holiday pies in blueberry ($26.99), pecan ($29.99) and sweet potato ($15.99) are also available. Order online at least 72 hours in advance for a scheduled pickup time on Nov. 23 or 24.
TJ’s Seafood Market
6025 Royal Lane, No. 110 (North Dallas) and 4212 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)
The holiday menu at TJ’s includes cooked shrimp ($19.99/half pound) in shell East Coast oysters ($19.99/dozen) and gumbo as well as raw seafood you can prepare at home for your feast. Order Thanksgiving mains and sides plus party platters of lobster rolls ($160/24), poached salmon ($130/three pounds), beef tenderloin sliders ($125/24) and more online for pickup at either location on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at your selected pickup time. Supplies are limited, so order as soon as possible to guarantee menu availability.